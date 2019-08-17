Sports

Canes sign defenseman Chase Priskie to entry-level contract

Quinnipiac defenseman Chase Priskie (13) skates off as North Dakota celebrates their 5-1 win during an NCAA Frozen Four championship college hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
The Carolina Hurricanes, adding to their defensive depth, signed former Quinnipiac defenseman Chase Priskie to a two-year, entry-level contract on Saturday.

Priskie, 23, will earn $832,500 per season at the NHL level and $70,000 per season at the AHL level. He will get a signing bonus of $185,000.

“Chase was one of the best defensemen in college hockey last season,” general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “We believe he has a bright future in the NHL, and we’re thrilled that he has chosen to come to Carolina.”

At Quinnipiac, Priskie led Division I defensemen in goals (17), power-play goals (10) and game-winning goals (5) last season. He was a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in 2018-19.

Pirskie, listed at 5-11 and 192 pounds, finished with 116 career points (39 goals, 77 assists) in 154 collegiate games in four seasons and served as Quinnipiac’s captain in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Priskie was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft.

