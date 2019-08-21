The Charlotte Knights have put International League playoff tickets on sale

jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte Knights put tickets on sale Wednesday for their potential first-round International League playoff games the team could host in September.

The Knights have a two-game lead over Durham in the race for the IL’s wild-card playoff berth and are 1.5 games behind Southern Division leader Gwinnett.

Should the Knights win the South or gain the wild-card spot, they would host the first two games in the best-of-five series. The remaining games of the series would be on the road.

First-round games in Charlotte would be at 7:04 p.m. Sept. 4 and 5 — a Wednesday and Thursday night. Tickets start at $9.

The Knights have 12 games remaining in the regular season — five against Durham, and seven against Norfolk (the Tides are last in the Southern Division). Remaining home games are Friday through Sunday against Norfolk and Monday through next Wednesday against Durham.

For playoff ticket information, check the Knights’ website.

