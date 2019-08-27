The Charlotte Knights’ minor-league attendance title is skipping town this year

Despite such attractions as Fourth of July fireworks, a combination of bad weekend weather and unexpected conflicts with other events cost the Charlotte Knights their minor-league attendance crown. Observer staff

The minor league baseball attendance title, which has resided in Charlotte four of the last five years, is headed west this season.

And Charlotte, which plays its final regular-season home game of the season Wednesday night, won’t be anywhere near first place in that department this year.

The good news for the Knights has been on the field, with the team narrowing the “magic number” to clinching a playoff spot to four games.

The Knights soared to the top of the attendance “standings” when BB&T Ballpark opened in Uptown in 2014. They topped the minors annually, except in 2017, when fellow International League member Indianapolis took the crown.

But the championship will move to the Pacific Coast League this season, as the Las Vegas Aviators, playing in a new stadium, are averaging 9,241 fans per game. That’s well ahead of second-place Columbus, which is averaging 8,684.

The Knights had an average of 8,980 fans per home date last season, including 23 sellout crowds. But that number has fallen to 8,523 in 2019, with 11 sellouts. The Knights currently stand fourth in the International League and seventh overall in minor league attendance.

The drop in customers comes despite the Knights’ charge toward the post-season. But baseball executives say other factors — weather, promotions and schedule — remain key factors.

Rain threatened or fell on three Fridays or Saturdays (when most of the sellouts take place) in July and August, and the Knights were forced to move the Aug. 16 Friday game from night to afternoon, because the Carolina Panthers were playing at home that evening.

In addition, Knights’ weekend home games in May and early June conflicted several times with home hockey games while the Checkers were making their run to the American Hockey League championship.

The top seven teams in average attendance: Las Vegas (Pacific Coast League) 9,241; Columbus (IL) 8,684; Nashville (PCL) 8,651; Lehigh Valley (IL) 8,605; Round Rock (PCL) 8,541; Indianapolis (IL) 8,537; Charlotte (IL) 8,523.

Here is a look at on-the-field developments in the past week, and what lies ahead:

Last Tuesday: Luis Robert and Daniel Palka hit home run as Charlotte beat Durham 9-3 in Game 2 of their big four-game series.

Wednesday: Charlotte made it three in a row in Durham, blanking the Bulls 3-0. Starting pitcher Odrisamer Despaigne escaped trouble several times in his six innings, getting the victory.

Thursday: The Knights completed a sweep in Durham, beating the Bulls 4-2 and taking a four-game lead over Durham in the wild-card race. Zack Collins hit his 16th home run of the season, as Charlotte won for the 19th time in 24 games.

Saturday: After a rainout Friday, the Knights split a doubleheader with Norfolk, winning 5-3 and losing 8-2 before a BB&T Ballpark sellout crowd of 10.451. Matt Tomshaw struck out 11 in six innings, getting the victory in the opener. Luis Robert had two hits, including his 14th homer of the season with Charlotte (he joined the team in late June) in the nightcap.

Sunday: Norfolk’s Rylan Bannon slammed a three-run home run, leading the Tides over the Knights 8-1.

Monday: Off the field, pitcher Justin Nicolino (7-6 in 19 starts with Charlotte this season) went on the injured list. On the field, the Knights lost 7-3 to Durham, narrowing the wild-card lead to three games.

Week ahead: The Knights’ regular-season home final is at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday against Durham. After a day off Thursday, Charlotte finishes the season with games Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Norfolk.

