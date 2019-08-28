Sports

Goalie Cam Ward signs a new contract with the Hurricanes -- then announces retirement

Video: Cam Ward reflects on 2006 Stanley Cup championship

The Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward reflects on the team's run to the Stanley Cup championship in 2006. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy, given to the most valuable player in the playoffs. By
The Carolina Hurricanes have signed a new goalie, if only for a day.

Cam Ward, who helped the Canes win the Stanley Cup in 2006, signed a one-day contract with the team, the organization announced on Twitter Wednesday. This will allow Ward to retire as a Hurricane.

Ward spent 14 seasons with the organization before he signed with the Chicago Blackhawks last summer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

