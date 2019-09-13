Sports
Panthers fans caught brawling on video during weather delay banned from stadium
Carolina Panthers fans accused of participating in a brawl during a weather delay of Thursday night’s NFL game were ejected and banned indefinitely from Bank of America Stadium, team officials said in a statement Friday.
The fight in a crowded concourse was caught on a 23-second video that quickly spread across the internet.
The video shows punches flying among a group of males.
A woman watching the fight gets caught up in the brawl, according to the video. She ends up on her knees, covering her head with her arms, as two men fight above her.
Those involved in the brawl “were ejected and have been banned indefinitely,” Panthers officials said in the media statement. “The Carolina Panthers do not tolerate this type of behavior, and we are committed to a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone who visits Bank of America Stadium.”
“Rain delays in Carolina = Fight Club,” Barstool Sports tweeted with the video.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detained two people, Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported. No names or charges were released.
Fans remained crammed in the concourse for nearly a half-hour.
“People were lining the walls,” fan Mary Phillips told WSOC-TV. “They were basically blocking the emergency exits.”
