Canes reduce preseason training camp roster

A week before the start of the regular season, the Carolina Hurricanes have trimmed their training camp roster to 29.

The Canes on Thursday announced they had assigned forwards Morgan Geekie, Janne Kuokkanen, Steven Lorentz, Eetu Luostarinen and Stelio Mattheos; defensemen Jake Bean and Kyle Wood, and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.

Defenseman Jesper Sellgren has been assigned to Lulea HF of the Swedish Hockey League and forward Ryan Suzuki has been assigned to the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Suzuki was the Canes’ first-round pick this year in the NHL Draft.

Forward Colin Markison will report to Charlotte’s training camp.

The Canes held one practice session Thursday at PNC Arena. Forward Ryan Dzingel, who suffered a lower-body injury Wednesday in the preseason road game against Nashville, did not practice. Defenseman Jake Gardiner also was off the ice.

Among those still in camp are former first-round picks Julien Gauthier and Martin Necas, both competing for forward spots on the Canes’ opening-night roster. The Canes had three goalies at practice: Petr Mrazek, James Reimer and Anton Forsberg, who started against the Predators and played the full game in a 3-0 loss.

The Canes open the season Oct. 3 against the Montreal Canadiens at PNC Arena.

