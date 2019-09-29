The Canes have a new captain. Brind’Amour names Staal to wear ‘C’

The new scoreboard tells the story as Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour announces Jordan Staal would be the Canes’ new team captain on Sept. 29, 2019 before the preseason game against Washington at PNC Arena.

The Carolina Hurricanes have a new team captain, Jordan Staal.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour announced before Sunday’s preseason game against the Washington Capitals that Staal had been chosen to wear the “C,” calling him a clearcut choice to succeed Justin Williams as captain.

Staal, 31, served as a Canes co-captain with defenseman Justin Faulk in the 2017-18 season and as alternate captain in all other seasons since coming to the Canes in the June 2012 trade with Pittsburgh. He becomes the second Staal to be the Canes captain -- older brother Eric Staal wore the “C.”

Brind’Amour announced that defenseman Jaccob Slavin and forward Jordan Martinook would wear the “A’s” this season as the alternate captains. Faulk, an alternate captain last season, was traded this past week to the St. Louis Blues.

Brind’Amour, the captain of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup champions, said picking Staal was both a clearcut and easy choice.

“Leadership is so important in the game of hockey,” Brind’Amour said during the state-of-the-Hurricanes discussion before the game at PNC Arena. ”You need somebody driving the ship. I really felt we needed to have somebody take charge.”

Brind’Amour noted the Canes had a “great captain” last season in Williams, who has “stepped away” from the NHL this season but not retired. Brind’Amour said he had conversations with Williams this past week about the captaincy situation and Staal and that Williams said, “He’s the guy.”

“I felt the last two games in watching our group and how we were going through everyday business and it wasn’t quite right, it didn’t feel right,” Brind’Amour said. “I just felt like we needed to have somebody in charge.”

Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho (20) talks with Jordan Staal (11) during practice on Monday, May 6, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Staal has been the workhorse center for the Canes since coming to the Canes from the Pens, who helped win a Stanley Cup in 2009.

“Jordan has always been a leader in the way he plays every night,” Brind’Amour said. “He’s a great person. He wears his heart on his sleeve and he’s going to give you everything he’s got every night. That’s what a captain has to do. Everyone is going to look up to him and that’s important.”

Staal, who did not play in Sunday’s preseason game, has played in 893 career NHL games, the last 462 with the Canes. He was a big part of the Canes reaching the playoffs last season for the first time since 2009 and had four goals and six assists in the 15 playoff games, scoring the winning goal in Game 1 of the second-round series against the New York Islanders.