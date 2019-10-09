Canes recall forward Julien Gauthier from Checkers

SHARE COPY LINK

After playing all six preseason games for the Carolina Hurricanes, forward Julien Gauthier was disappointed to be assigned to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League when the final roster cut was made for the regular season..

But Gauthier has quickly returned. After scoring two goals in two AHL games for the Checkers, the 6-4, 226-pound winger was recalled Wednesday by the Canes.

Gauthier, a former first-round draft pick by Carolina, scored 27 goals in 75 games for the Checkers last season. He then helped them win the franchise’s first Calder Cup with five goals and eight points in the 17 AHL playoff games.

The Canes (4-0-0) have back-to-back home games this week, facing the New York Islanders on Friday and Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

