Svechnikov tricks Flames, treats Canes fans in 2-1 victory

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) and Calgary Flames right wing Michael Frolik (67) fall to the ice while chasing the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

For much of Tuesday’s game, the Carolina Hurricanes couldn’t find a way to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich.

But Andrei Svechnikov found a way. And the Canes found a way to win, 2-1.

On the 20th anniversary of the opening of PNC Arena, Svechnikov scored twice in the third period -- the first tying the score 1-1 and leaving Canes fans at full throat. At least, those not gasping a bit.

Scooping up the puck behind the Flames net, the Russian forward balanced it on his stick blade, stuck it around the net and whipped it over the shoulder of Flames goalie David Rittich -- the “lacrosse move” that Svechnikov has tried at times in practice.

About three minutes later, Svechnikov gave the Canes the lead. After a penalty on the Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk, Svechnikov scored on the ensuing power play for a 2-1 lead.

The Flames’ Elias Lindholm, once a Canes’ first-round draft pick, scored in the first period and the 1-0 lead held up until the third -- and Svechnikov’s scintillating offensive surge.

Much the game proved to be a match-that type of duel of goalies -- the Canes’ Petr Mrazek and Rittich, both Czech-born, both 27.

Mrazek has won 14 straight games at PNC Arena, including those in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs, at PNC Arena. His last loss: against the Flames last season.

The Canes,after killing off a late penalty to seal the win, celebrated the game with some “trick or treat,” Joel Edmundson handing out candy between the benches in the Storm Surge.

Rittich’s last game was a 43-save effort in the Heritage Classic, a record for an outdoor game, although the Winnipeg Jets won 2-1 in overtime in Regina, Saskatchewan.

It was almost like retro night when Flames played the Canes last season at PNC Arena.

Three former Canes scored -- Lindholm, Derek Ryan and Noah Hanifin. Behind the Flames bench was Bill Peters -- the former Canes coach.

Lindholm left the ice clapping his hands over his head after Calgary’s 4-3 victory, as if mocking the Canes’ Storm Surge celebration that began after home wins last season.

Lindholm was booed again Tuesday by Canes fans as the Flames returned to PNC Arena for their only 2019-20 visit. His goal, on a one-timer from theslot off a Johnny Gaudreau pass, was his eighth of the season, giving the Flames a 1-0 lead in the first period. More boos.

Hanifin nearly made it 2-0 in the first, hitting the post with a shot, and it took a successful coach’s challenge by the Canes’ Rod Brind’Amour to keep it 1-0.

Flames forward Mikael Backlund banged in a shot in front at 14:45 of the first, but Brind’Amour challenged for offside. After review it was determined the Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk was offside and the challenge upheld.

The Canes, who did not appear to be mentally sharp in the first period, notably in their zone, were better in the second. They had more jump, applying more pressure in the Calgary zone.

The Canes’ problem: Rittich. Warren Foegele, who had the Canes’ offensive chance in the first, had another in the second but was stopped. A number of the Canes’ opportunities became missed shots as the Flames clogged the shooting lanes.

Mrazek was took his part, flashing the glove in the second to rob Andrew Mangiapane of a goal.

The Canes had a power play in the third and a chance to tie but the Flames

There was one ugly moment in the first period. Canes forward Brian Gibbons was in position for a breakaway in the neutral zone but Flames defenseman Mark Giordano horse-collared and violently yanked down Gibbons, whose nose was bloodied.