Flyers end Canes’ four-game win streak with 5-3 victory

Carolina Hurricanes' Ryan Dzingel (18) moves the puck on Philadelphia Flyers' Justin Braun (61) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour says there’s no margin for error in the Eastern Conference’s loaded Metropolitan Division.

“Everybody wins,” he said.

With that in mind, the Canes went into Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers seeking both a fifth straight victory and a Metro Division win at PNC Arena.

But the Flyers won it 5-3 as center Claude Giroux scored twice, rookie forward Morgan Frost had a shorthanded goal and an assist, and goalie Brian Elliott, after a rocky start, steadied to make some quality saves.

Giroux’s go-ahead goal, at 11:16 of the third, came after some hard work behind the Canes net and off a sharp pass from Frost, who was playing his second career game. Kevin Hayes’ empty netter in the final seconds sealed it.

The Canes had trailed 3-2 entering the third period but Lucas Wallmark’s score, after a strong forechecking shift by the fourth line, tied it. Brock McGinn’s backhand pass was on the mark and Wallmark finished.

The Canes were energized and coming off a three-game sweep of road games, a franchise first in regular-season play, while the Flyers were 0-2-2 in their last four games. But the Flyers topped the Canes for the second time this season.

The Canes jumped to a 2-0 lead quickly in the first on goals by Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen, but the Flyers regrouped, tied the score by the end of the period and had the lead after two.

Giroux and Ivan Provorov had the first-period goals for the Flyers and Frost’s shorthanded goal in the second period -- Frost’s second score in his second NHL game -- pushed the Flyers into the lead.

It was all Carolina early, with the Canes scoring twice in 80 seconds in the first five minutes of the first.

Aho scored at 3:23 of the first. Defenseman Brett Pesce pinched down the wall to keep the puck in the zone, Teravainen then finding Aho unmarked in the slot for the shot.

Aho’s team-leading 11th goal of the season also was his eighth in 10 November games as his line with Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov clicked again.

Then, it was 2-0, Teravainen ripping a shot from the right circle on the power play off a Svechnikov pass for his sixth -- Svechnikov extending his point streak to six games.

At that point, it appeared Elliott might not last it through the first period. The Canes nearly made it 3-0 on a Warren Foegele shot in tight, but a review upheld the ref’s call of no-goal on the play.

Elliott then settled in and the Flyers tied it in a tightly-called period that had a 10-minute misconduct penalty against the Canes’ Joel Edmundson and an unsportsmanlike conduct call against the Flyers’ Jake Voracek.

Giroux scored a four-on-four goal and Provorov on a power-play score for the Flyers, who controlled the final 15 minutes of the period and had the Canes chasing in the Carolina zone.

The Flyers took advantage of a misplay by the Canes for their shorthanded score from Frost. After the Canes were called for icing, Giroux won a faceoff against Teravainen and slipped the puck to Frost for a quick shot that fooled Mrazek.

Edmundson picked up an assist on the Wallmark goal, the defenseman pushing his point streak to a career-best five games.