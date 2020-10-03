WATCH: North Carolina QB Sam Howell channels Michael Jordan after TD pass

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell threw a pretty touchdown pass to Javonte Williams pn Saturday late in the first half against Boston College. Then, he mimicked a famous move once done by another former Tar Heels great.

Howell did a shoulder shrug gesture while looking at the Tar Heels’ bench after the pass that was reminiscent of the move Michael Jordan made in the 1992 NBA Finals en route to making six 3-pointers in the first half against Portland.

Did Sam Howell just... pic.twitter.com/wqxeHwo3Bg — Tony Tucker II (@Tony2Talents) October 3, 2020

Howell’s 41-yard pass came after he held onto the ball too long and took a sack. On second-and-20 at the Boston College 41, Howell, a former high school star at Sun Valley in Union County, felt the pressure and stepped up and scrambled to his right. Just before he got to the line of scrimmage, he slowed down and threw a bullet to Williams, who caught it at the Boston College 27 and ran it in.

Here’s the play, and Howell’s reaction.

Sam Howell scrambles and hits Javonte Williams for a 41yd NC (-14.5) touchdown!



Live odds:

North Carolina -1400 (-14.5)

Boston College +825#CarolinaFootball pic.twitter.com/YNWVREAd8Y — SportsBettingDime (@SBD) October 3, 2020

Here is the social media reaction to Howell, who is 7-for-14 for 153 yards and two touchdowns at halftime. He has rushed six times for 21 yards for North Carolina, which leads Boston College 21-16.

Sam Howell is the best player in the ACC not named Trevor Lawrence. #CarolinaFootball — Gabe Henderson (@GabeAHenderson) October 3, 2020

Sam Howell is a bad mutha...shut you mouth. — Good Trouble (@THE1_AB) October 3, 2020

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal