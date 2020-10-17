Both Duke and NC State blocked punts? And both for touchdowns?!?! See them here.

N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) pulls in the reception as Duke safety Marquis Waters (0) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke and N.C. State both scored touchdowns in ways their coaches probably were not expecting Saturday.

Both teams blocked punts and returned them for touchdowns in the first half.

Duke’s came first.

With just under 10 minutes to go in the first quarter, freshman Isaiah Fisher-Smith, who played high school ball at Greensboro Page, came untouched from the left side of Duke’s defensive line.

He blocked Trenton Gill’s kick. Duke freshman Dorian Mausi, a 6-fot-2, 210-pound linebacker from Detroit, picked it up and ran it in for a 7-0 lead.

PUNT BLOCKED AND A BLUE DEVIL TOUCHDOWN️



https://t.co/8o7r00Tl8v pic.twitter.com/gSNvbSvAu4 — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) October 17, 2020

Then with 45 seconds remaining in the first half, N.C. State got a blocked punt.

Special teams is so undervalued! @PackFootball with the blocked punt return for TD. @TheViJones with block & Teshaun Fisher with return for the TD! pic.twitter.com/9NVf61U9Dm — Devy IDP Grind Podcast (@DevyIDPGrind) October 17, 2020

Levi Jones got his second blocked punt in two weeks. Max Fisher, a redshirt junior from Maryland, picked it up and scored. That got N.C. State to within three, trailing 17-14. Duke later added a field goal and led 20-14 at halftime.

How often do you see a game where both teams have a blocked punt for a TD @ESPNStatsInfo #Duke #NCState — Marshall (@adamsje17) October 17, 2020

Absolute MADNESS happening out in Raleigh, NC. Duke got a blocked punt touchdown in the first quarter,and NC State just got one with under a minute left in the first half. They also get ball back at half, down 17-14, barring anything crazy. (Texas A&M also blocked a punt at the1) — Justin Nicosia (@justinnicosia20) October 17, 2020