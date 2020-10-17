Sports
Both Duke and NC State blocked punts? And both for touchdowns?!?! See them here.
Duke and N.C. State both scored touchdowns in ways their coaches probably were not expecting Saturday.
Both teams blocked punts and returned them for touchdowns in the first half.
Duke’s came first.
With just under 10 minutes to go in the first quarter, freshman Isaiah Fisher-Smith, who played high school ball at Greensboro Page, came untouched from the left side of Duke’s defensive line.
He blocked Trenton Gill’s kick. Duke freshman Dorian Mausi, a 6-fot-2, 210-pound linebacker from Detroit, picked it up and ran it in for a 7-0 lead.
Then with 45 seconds remaining in the first half, N.C. State got a blocked punt.
Levi Jones got his second blocked punt in two weeks. Max Fisher, a redshirt junior from Maryland, picked it up and scored. That got N.C. State to within three, trailing 17-14. Duke later added a field goal and led 20-14 at halftime.
