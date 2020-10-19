All-Carolina College Football Poll: Gamecocks made history. UNC, NC State will Saturday

One of the few good things about this very bad year is that, in the ACC, football divisions have temporarily vanished, allowing for the less-restrictive kind of scheduling that playing in a pandemic mandates. Remember, divisions came to be only because the conference wanted to ensure no shortage of Florida State-Miami ACC championship games.

Fifteen years later, we’re still waiting for the first FSU-Miami conference title game.

Over the years, the formation of the Atlantic and Coastal Divisions — which were always arbitrary, anyway — have proven to be a meddlesome burden that gets in the way of any other set-up that would lead to more equitable scheduling. Divisions, too, have led to things that just don’t make any sense whatsoever: Like, for instance, Duke and N.C. State rarely playing anymore.

And so Saturday was, in this non-division season, a mini-throwback to the way things used to be. In the ACC, we were treated to a trio of games that hardly ever happen anymore: Virginia-Wake Forest. North Carolina-Florida State. And, yes, N.C. State and Duke.

Why is it that two schools that are 25 miles apart were playing each other for only the fourth time since 2003? Divisions. That’s why. Of course, the actual game between the old rivals — a game described as “drunk” by many on social media — made the argument that maybe they shouldn’t play more often than this. To that we say, “nonsense.” The delightful sloppiness that was Duke and N.C. State on Saturday would be more enjoyably consumed on a regular basis.

Down with divisions. And onto Week 6 of the All-Carolinas poll:

1. Clemson (5-0, 4-0 ACC)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: W at Georgia Tech, 73-7

Up next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The Tigers could’ve scored 100 points if they’d wanted to on Saturday at Georgia Tech. Yes, it was that bad, that one-sided. By halftime, Clemson had scored 52, already. Another season, another march toward the College Football Playoff that appears more like a mere formality at this point. The only question is whether Clemson will be tested at all before then.

2. North Carolina (3-1, 3-1 ACC)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: L at Florida State, 31-28

Up next: vs. N.C. State, Saturday

What is it about Mack Brown and Florida State? He’s had a hall of fame career, is the most victorious of all active coaches and has led a Tar Heel resurgence in his short time back in Chapel Hill. But now he’s 0-10 against FSU, which happens to be his alma mater. The defeat Saturday had to be the most stunning. Spoiler alert: UNC will likely still be OK.

3. N.C. State (4-1, 4-1 ACC)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: W vs. Duke, 31-20

Up next: at North Carolina, Saturday

A top 25 match-up between the Wolfpack and Tar Heels, in football? It’ll happen Saturday, and for only the third time — and first since 1993. State will be without quarterback Devin Leary, and that doesn’t bode well for its chances. Even so, this team has shown some heart in bouncing back from a dreadful 2019.

4. South Carolina (2-2, 2-2 SEC)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: W vs. Auburn, 30-22

Up next: at LSU, Saturday

The Gamecocks’ win against Auburn represented a first. As in, South Carolina’s first victory in the series since becoming a member of the SEC. Before Saturday, the Gamecocks had beaten the Tigers but once, and it was back in 1933 — when W.L. “Billy” Laval was coaching South Carolina. Who can forget? LSU this weekend looks much more manageable now, too.

5. Coastal Carolina (4-0, 2-0 Sun Belt)

Previous ranking: T-6

Last week: W vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 30-27

Up next: Coastal is the last undefeated team in the Sun Belt, and when it’s mid-October and you’re the last undefeated team in the Sun Belt, you start getting some love and national attention. One of those little-known rules of college football. As it is, the Chanticleers have entered the top 25 for the first time in school history.

6. Wake Forest (2-2, 1-2 ACC)

Previous ranking: T-6

Last week: W vs. Virginia, 40-23

Up next: vs. Virginia Tech

A nightmarish taste of the Carolinas for Virginia, whose Cavaliers have endured consecutive losses against Clemson, N.C. State and now Wake Forest. Now things get more difficult for the Demon Deacons. Four of their final seven games are against teams ranked among the top 20, starting Saturday against No. 19 Virginia Tech.

7. Appalachian State (2-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Off

Up next: vs. Arkansas State, Thursday

Are the Mountaineers any good? How will a long layoff affect them? Will they remember their plays? These are the questions we have for Appalachian State, which hasn’t played since Sept. 26. The game-less stretch ends on Thursday. (We think it will, at least.) Everyone knew this would be a screwy season, and month-long gaps between games are part of it.

8. Duke (1-5, 1-5 ACC)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: L at N.C. State, 31-20

Up next: Charlotte, Oct. 31

The first of four consecutive games against in-state foes did not go all too well for the Blue Devils on Saturday. The upcoming off week should come as a most welcome respite. Duke has now lost five of its first six games to start this season, and it’s been a while since that happened — not since 2010, which was David Cutcliffe’s third season in Durham.

9. Charlotte (1-2, 1-1, Conference USA)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Off

Up next: vs. UTEP, Saturday

Few schools have seen their football schedules affected by the pandemic as much as Charlotte has. The postponement of its game on Saturday against FIU became the latest in a long line of virus-related scheduling changes. As it is, Charlotte is now looking at an eight-game season — and that’s assuming no more changes. And that’s probably not a wise assumption to make.

10. East Carolina (1-3, 1-2 AAC)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: L vs. Navy, 27-23

Up next: at Tulsa, Oct. 30

Maybe some baby steps for the Pirates, who at least rallied to keep it close on Saturday against Navy. That’s encouraging, perhaps, given that Navy beat ECU by 32 points last year — and by 35 in 2016. You might have to squint, but there’s some signs of progress in Greenville, slowly but surely.