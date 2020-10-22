Zac Thomas and App State went a month without playing football and unexpectedly improved

Courtesy of Appalachian State athletics

Appalachian State went nearly a month between football games and much of that time the Mountaineers didn’t practice over COVID-19 concerns.

But this team used its time off well, if Thursday’s ESPN-televised 45-17 victory over Arkansas State was any indication. App State was more physical, more diverse offensively and had a signature goal-line stand in the second quarter.

Five thoughts to carry from a victory that made the Mountaineers 3-1:

Appalachian State’s physical dominance

Appalachian State looked puny at times in a 17-7 road loss at Marshall on Sept. 19, not demonstrating the ability to run the ball when it mattered.

Thursday night, the offensive line punched massive holes for the running backs and gave quarterback Zac Thomas forever to throw in the first half. By halftime, Appalachian State had 364 yards, 206 of them on the ground. Running back Daetrich Harrington crossed 100 rushing yards in the second quarter, averaging 10.7 yards per carry.

Thomas completed 10 of his first 12 throws. When receivers didn’t come open, there was time and gaps to scramble for first downs; Thomas ran for a 60-yard touchdown in the second half.

Push ‘em back

How often is a team in first-and-goal at the one, and doesn’t score, with no turnover involved?

Arkansas State lost six yards in two plays and then failed to complete a pass into the end zone. Then, placekicker Blake Grupe missed a 24-yard field goal. The field-goal miss might have been a fluke, but Appalachian State’s defense not conceding a score in that situation is remarkable resilience.

Open offense of Zac Thomas

Seven different receivers caught passes from Thomas in a first half in which he had three touchdown throws.

When Corey Sutton opted out of the season, the Mountaineers lost their best long-ball threat. Coach Shawn Clark has looked deeper into his roster and found more targets for Thomas, whose ball distribution Thursday was excellent.

Ball-security

Hanging on to the ball cost the Mountaineers significantly at Marshall. Thursday, there was some continuation of that flaw.

Thomas threw a pick that gave Arkansas State a short field. Then, running back Marcus Williams gave up the ball after a 48-yard gain that would have likely set up another score.

Won’t get fooled again

Arkansas State kept running trick plays. The Mountaineers weren’t buying it.

A wide receiver pass, off a lateral, landed in the end zone in a gaggle of Appalachian State defenders. Linebacker D’Marco Jackson came away with the interception.

Then, Arkansas State tried a reverse in punt formation. Appalachian State’s defense blew up the play, the ball ended up on the ground and the Mountaineers got great field position on downs.