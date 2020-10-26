Charlotte FC pulls MLS headquarters out of Eastland Mall site

The site of the former Eastland Mall site, at Central Avenue and Albemarle Road. dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

The MLS headquarters for Charlotte FC will no longer be located at the former Eastland Mall site.

As part of a revised agreement with Tepper Sports & Entertainment from Charlotte City Council, the expected 20,000 square-foot site will not be part of the Eastland plans moving forward. The Eastland Mall site will be discussed in Tuesday’s city council meeting, but the presentation scheduled for the meeting was been shared in advance and no longer includes the team headquarters.

Charlotte FC was not immediately available for comment.

The city has reduced the amount it is reimbursing Tepper Sports for both the development of Eastland and Uptown, including stadium renovations, from $110 million to $35 million.

Charlotte announced plans in November to make the $110 million available in the future, as Major League Soccer was deciding between Charlotte, Phoenix and Las Vegas as the location for the league’s 30th franchise. In December, MLS awarded the expansion franchise to David Tepper, who also owns the Carolina Panthers, with the intention of starting play in 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte FC’s first season has been pushed back to 2022.

The city had planned a community meeting March 12 to discuss the Eastland rezoning petition, which would transform the vacant site into a mixed-use development incorporating a blend of residential spaces, retail, offices, hotels, transit facilities and a “vibrant” public park.

But as coronavirus cases began to escalate in Charlotte, officials abruptly canceled the meeting with only a few hours notice. Monday’s meeting is the first significant public update to plans for the site.

Other new additions to the proposed plan with Tepper Sports & Entertainment include Atrium Health opening a facility at the site and the planning and creation of a new Uptown district to be completed by 2022.

Charlotte FC’s development academy headquarters will still be located at Eastland. It will be 15,000 square feet and employ 20-25 full time and 30-40 part time staffers. Approximately 100 annual programmed days of activity will take place at the headquarters (excluding community play).

The proposed Atrium Health facility located at Eastland Mall will be approximately 10,000 square feet and have 20-30 employees.

Improvements to Bank of America Stadium are still part of the city’s plan for part of the hospitality funds. The stadium is one of the oldest in the NFL and still needs to undergo some renovations to be fit for MLS play.

The Panthers are building a new headquarters in Rock Hill, which will also include soccer pitches.

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.