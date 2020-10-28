Charlotte Observer Logo
Former Myers Park High star earns spot on Roy Williams’ UNC basketball team

Former Myers Park High boys basketball star Duwe Farris got a big surprise this week: UNC coach Roy Williams added him to the Tar Heels roster for the upcoming season as a walk-on.

Farris, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, led the Tar Heels’ junior varsity in scoring last season, according to his father, Rip.

“Duwe was so happy when he got the news,” Rip Farris told The Observer on Wednesday afternoon.

Duwe Farris had been working out with the Tar Heels’ varsity this season before Williams named him a walk-on for the upcoming season. As a senior at Myers Park in 2018-19, he averaged 9.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per in 31 games played.

Farris will wear No. 34 for the Tar Heels and is now listed on the school’s official roster.

Farris’ grandfather, Ray, led Myers Park to the 1957 N.C. 2A state championship game. Ray Farris became an All-ACC quarterback at North Carolina.

Farris’ grandfather on his mother’s side, Doug Duwe, was a two-time All-America swimmer at Texas in 1959 and 1961. And his father, Ray “Rip” Farris III, ran track for North Carolina from 1986-89.

Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988.
