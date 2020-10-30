Charlotte, Atlanta Major League Soccer Jr teams play at Bank of America Stadium Saturday

We’re still two years away from the Charlotte FC’s Major League Soccer debut in Charlotte, but the Club’s U17 and U15 academy teams will play juniors from the Atlanta United Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.

The games are part of the new MLS Academy tournament platform called MLS NEXT, a youth development program create by Major League Soccer and top elite youth academies nationwide.

The U17 match starts at noon followed by the U15 match at 2:30. Tickets went on sale earlier this week and the event is now sold out. The games will be live streamed at CharlotteFootballClub.com.

“What an unbelievable opportunity for our players,” Charlotte FC Academy Manager Dan Lock said. “We are committed to developing top-quality players and giving them the resources they need to be successful on and off the pitch. Hosting games at the stadium is something only our academy can provide to these young men. It’s going to be an amazing feeling for them as they get to run out of the tunnel on to the pitch.”

The Charlotte FC Academy operates two full-time teams – U15 and U17 – as well as a Charlotte Discovery Program for U12 and U13 age groups.

Charlotte FC is the 30th Major League Soccer franchise and begins play in 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.