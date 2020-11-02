NFL running back Nyheim Hines impresses Olympic gold medalist with end zone moves

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) performs a somersault after a 22-yard run for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines had plenty to celebrate on Sunday in his team’s 41-21 win over the Detroit Lions, including his eye-popping backflip that drew the praise from a Olympic gold medalist.

With the Colts down 7-0 during the second quarter of the game, the former N.C. State star took a pass in the flat from quarterback Philip Rivers and showcased his insane balance by spinning off Lions safety Duron Harmon and landed in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown.

In celebration, Hines did a backflip that caught the eye of gymnastics wonder Simone Biles, whois considered one of the best gymnasts in the sport and is the most decorated American gymnast with 19 World gold medals.

Hines mirrored his first impressive round-off to a full twist move after scoring his second touchdown at the end of the first half, putting the Colts up 20-7. Following the win, Hines took to Twitter to respond to Biles.

“Any notes, coach?” he asked.

According to a Colts reporter, Hines twin sister Nyah said her brother learned his acrobatic moves from practicing with cheerleaders in high school.

I asked @TheNyNy7's twin sister Nyah where he picked up his impressive acrobatic TD celebrations we've now seen TWICE in the end zone, she told me that he learned it on his own by practicing flips with the cheerleading squad in high school. #NyheimHines #INDvsDET #ForTheShoe — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) November 1, 2020

Hines helped tie the 5-2 Colts with the Tennessee Titans for first in the AFC South. No wonder Biles was impressed.