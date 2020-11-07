Sports
Is Sam Howell better than Trevor Lawrence? ESPN makes the case UNC’s QB could be
Saturday’s Duke-UNC game was over early, but ESPN sparked a little debate when it posted a graphic early in the second half with UNC leading 49-17.
The graphic compared UNC quarterback Sam Howell and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence through their first 19 college football starts.
It looked like this:
|Comp %
|Pass Yds
|TDs
|INTs
|Sam Howell
|63%
|5,487
|52
|11
|Trevor Lawrence
|66%
|4,489
|38
|10
The announcers said Howell compared favorably to Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 NFL Draft pick next year, though going onto compare Howell more to New Orleans’ Drew Brees, who is closer to Howell’s height.
Through the middle of the third quarter, Howell had thrown three touchdown passes and run for another.
And on a Saturday afternoon where there wasn’t much doubt about the outcome, the graphic sure got folks talking on Twitter.
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Comments