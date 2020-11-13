COVID-19 forces cancellation of Charlotte 49ers game Saturday with Gardner-Webb

The Charlotte 49ers have lost another game due to COVID-19.

Charlotte’s scheduled home game with Gardner-Webb was canceled Saturday due to COVID positive tests and contract tracing within the Gardner-Webb program.

“I really hate this for both teams, but as we look at the national landscape, these cancellations are becoming more and more common,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “Every time we actually play a game, it’s a victory no matter the score. Our resilience is being tested, but we will continue to fight the good fight because our players deserve nothing less.”

Charlotte plays at Marshall, next Saturday, at 12:30 pm in a Conference USA East Division matchup.

The Gardner-Webb game was the fifth time this season Charlotte has to postpone or cancel a game due to the pandemic. Charlotte’s game last week with Middle Tennessee State was postponed due to positive cases and contract tracing within the 49ers program.