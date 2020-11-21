NC State vs Liberty live updates: Wolfpack get on the board first with Bam Knight touchdown

The North Carolina State Wolfpack take a break from ACC play to host the No. 21 Liberty Flames on Saturday night.

The News & Observer’s Jonas Pope is at Carter-Finley Stadium covering the game and will provide live scoring highlights, injury updates and other breaking news throughout the night. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

Bam Knight touchdown run: NC State 7, Liberty 0

N.C. State sophomore running back Bam Knight scored a 19-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give the Wolfpack a 7-0 lead. N.C. State went on a six-play, 69-yard drive for the first score of the night.

NC State 0, Liberty 0: End of first quarter

The two high-powered offenses were each kept off the scoreboard in the opening quarter. The Wolfpack missed a 37-yard field goal on its opening drive. Liberty moved into scoring territory after a 21-yard run from Malik Willis, but was held out of the endzone.

WHAT CHANNEL IS THE NC STATE-LIBERTY GAME ON?

The Wolfpack and Flames will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Fox Sports South in North Carolina. The game will be on regional sports networks in other parts of the country. The game can be streamed using the Fox Sports Go app or on FoxSportsGo.com with a valid cable or satellite subscription.

NC STATE VS. LIBERTY BETTING INFORMATION

As of Saturday morning, the Wolfpack was a 3.5-point favorite over the Flames. The over/under is 65.5.