All-Carolina Poll: Dabo and Clemson are a crying embarrassment, but Tigers still No. 1

Just about every week in this space, down where it says “up next” below each team, there are games listed that don’t actually wind up happening, due to the virus. That’s just how this season has gone, and how everyone expected it to go. Shoot, poor Charlotte hasn’t played in almost a month because all of its games keep on getting canceled.

You have to give just about everybody credit, though, because most people in and around the sport — coaches, players, administrators, even fans — have usually kept things in check. Which makes Clemson’s reaction over the weekend all the more baffling, and disappointing. OK, sure: Traveling to Florida State only to have a game called off the day of is a bummer.

But to say it’s reflective of some conspiracy to avoid a loss? C’mon, Dabo Swinney.

What an embarrassing take from someone who should know better. Fans are going to be fans, and so the reaction from Clemson Nation couldn’t be all that surprising. But from Dabo? And Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich?

The death count in this country is soaring. Cases are setting records, day after day. Families, a great many of them, won’t be celebrating Thanksgiving together. And Clemson is tossing out conspiracy theories about a called-off football game, and one that Florida State had every right to opt out of, erring on the side of caution.

Sometimes, a lack of perspective is the perfect reminder to try to keep some. Onto the poll:

1. Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: off

Up next: vs. Pittsburgh, Saturday

Well, what do you know? Clemson unexpectedly has a game called off Saturday, and yet the sun came up Sunday, and again on Monday. It’s almost as if there’s a whole big world out there beyond Tigers football, despite what Clemson’s fans, coaches and administration would have you believe.

2. Coastal Carolina (8-0, 6-0 Sun Belt)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: W vs. Appalachian State, 34-23

Up next: at Texas State, Saturday

Speaking of proving things, there should be no doubt (if there was any remaining) about Coastal’s superiority in the Sun Belt. Can’t go wrong with the mountains or the beaches in the Carolinas, but the Chanticleers won one for the coast against App State on Saturday. Now it’s time to start pondering a perfect season in Conway.

3. North Carolina (6-2, 6-2 ACC)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: off

Up next: vs. Notre Dame, Friday

Think about how big UNC-Notre Dame would be Friday if not for the Tar Heels losing two games they shouldn’t have, at Florida State and Virginia. It’d be a top-five matchup. Alas. As it is, it’s still pretty enticing, and one of those “prove it” opportunities for an up-and-coming program. Do the Tar Heels deserve to be considered among the ACC’s best? Prove it.

4. N.C. State (6-3, 5-3 ACC)

Previous ranking: T-5

Last week: W vs. Liberty, 15-14

Up next: at Syracuse, Saturday

There have been some not-great moments, and games, for the Wolfpack this season (at Virginia Tech, at UNC) but give State some credit: It has hung tough and out-performed expectations, despite some challenges. Now there’s two winnable games and a chance for eight victories, and few people would’ve given the Wolfpack a shot at that a couple months ago.

5. Wake Forest (4-3, 3-3 ACC)

Previous ranking: T-5

Last week: off

Up next: vs. Miami, Dec. 5

The cancellation of Wake’s game against Duke is further proof that a game can, in fact, be called off without one team acting like a spoiled baby in the process. It does give the Demon Deacons more time to prepare for a challenging early-December stretch: Miami and Notre Dame upcoming in consecutive weeks.

6. Appalachian State (6-2, 4-1 Sun Belt)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: L at Coastal Carolina, 34-23

Up next: vs. Troy, Saturday

A serious question: When was the last time App was not the best non-Power 5 team in the Carolinas? Some years you could make the case the Mountaineers were even before they became an FBS team in 2014. So after the defeat at Coastal on Saturday, this is new territory for App. A budding mountains-to-sea rivalry could be a good thing for both programs, though.

7. Duke (2-6, 1-6 ACC)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: off

Up next: at Georgia Tech, Saturday

As we discussed in this space last week, it’s fair to wonder what’s keeping a team like Duke going. And that’s no disrespect to the Blue Devils. But it’s a lost season already, the virus is raging, the holidays are coming up ... and they’re going to board a plane this week and play at Georgia Tech in front of a mostly-empty season so the ACC can put the game on TV.

8. South Carolina (2-6, 2-6 SEC)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: L vs. Missouri, 17-10

Up next: vs. Georgia, Saturday

Interim coach Mike Bobo said there was “no quit” in his team after the loss against Missouri, and that does count for something. Weird, shortened season but the Gamecocks need to find another win or they’ll finish with their fewest victories since going 0-11 in 1999.

9. East Carolina (2-6, 2-5 AAC)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: W at Temple, 28-23

Up next: vs. Southern Methodist, Saturday

In a very 2020 turn of events, the Pirates’ game at Temple was delayed about an hour while officials figured out whether it could be played, after some virus-related complications arose. Kudos to ECU for making the most of its opportunity once things did get under way. Have to be thankful for the small victories this year.

10. Charlotte (2-3, 2-1, Conference USA)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: off

Up next: vs. Western Kentucky, Saturday

I mean, what can you say at this point? Another week, another Charlotte game called off because of the virus. It really does feel like this happens every week. If the 49ers play this weekend — and that’s a heck of an if at this point, given their luck — it’ll be their first game in about a month.