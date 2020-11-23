Sports
After pausing basketball due to coronavirus, NC Central leaves for Iowa to begin season
The N.C. Central basketball team has left for Iowa and a pair of games to start the 2020-21 season, NCCU sports information director Kyle Serba said Monday.
Serba confirmed Friday that the defending MEAC champions had a positive COVID-19 test that resulted in a pause in the team’s preseason work. Serba said the team would hold a basketball practice Monday after it arrives in Iowa.
The Eagles open the season Wednesday against Iowa in a 4 p.m. game televised by the Big Ten Network. NCCU plays Southern on Thanksgiving Day, also at Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Serba on Friday did not specify if the COVID-19 case came from a player, coach or other staff member or when the team halted its basketball activities. He said NCCU is “following all safety protocols and reporting guidelines as outlined by appropriate governing bodies.”
