Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

NC State’s basketball game against William & Mary canceled due to coronavirus

Raleigh

The ACC basketball season is not yet a week old and some games have already been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

N.C. State’s Monday home game against William & Mary is the latest to be called off, due to coronavirus issues within the Tribe’s program, the school announced late Sunday night.

N.C. State is looking at “options to replace the game.”

Duke’s Nov. 25 season-opener against Gardner-Webb was postponed due to coronavirus issues in the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ program.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Profile Image of Jessaca Giglio
Jessaca Giglio
Jessaca Giglio is a Deputy Sports Editor and a graduate of Campbell University. An award-winning journalist, she started at the N&O in 1994 and has been an Assistant Design Editor, Assistant Metro Editor, retail columnist and small-business editor.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service