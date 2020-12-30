Wake Forest can’t overcome Sam Hartman’s 4 INTs vs. Wisconsin in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Things went sour in a hurry for Wake Forest — and particularly quarterback Sam Hartman — in a 42-28 loss to Wisconsin in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.

Hartman was intercepted four times in the span of 12 passes in the second half, turning what was a back-and-forth game into a route. Hartman entered the game having thrown one interception in 236 passes during Wake Forest’s truncated season.

Two of the interceptions were returned inside of Wake Forest’s 5-yard line and quickly became touchdowns, and another was returned to Wake Forest’s 32 and was a touchdown after two plays. The only interception that didn’t lead to a touchdown was followed by a missed field goal.

The Demon Deacons (4-5) brushed off a first-half malaise and took a 21-14 lead in the third quarter on Jaquarii Roberson’s third touchdown catch of the game — this one a diving 8-yarder.

Wisconsin scored two touchdowns to take its first lead later in the third quarter, both of them converting short fields.

The tying score came on the ensuing kickoff after Roberson’s touchdown and went to Wake Forest’s 33-yard line. Later in the quarter, Hartman threw his second interception of the season — and it only got worse.

Hartman’s four interceptions helped turn what was a 21-21 game into a 42-21 lead for the Badgers.

It didn’t feel like it by the end, but this was an optimal start for Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons notched a couple of touchdowns in the first six minutes of the game, both of them on Hartman passes to Roberson on third downs. The Deacons drove 65 and 71 yards on those possessions — and then had 48 yards for the rest of the first half.

Hartman started the game 6-for-7 for 124 yards; by halftime he was 7-for-17 for 144 yards. Wake Forest’s rushing attack never got going in the first half; the longest carry went for 8 yards.

Wednesday was reminiscent of Wake Forest’s last game — which was its only game for the last 45 days. Hartman started 7-for-11 against Louisville and was 10-for-28 at halftime.

Wisconsin, on the other hand, settled in and tied the game at 14-14 by halftime on the strength of an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, and then converted a blocked punt that gave the Badgers the ball at Wake Forest’s 9-yard line into an eventual touchdown.

The Badgers were poised to take the lead before halftime until a Nick Andersen interception — his fourth of the season — sent the teams to the locker room tied at 14-14.

In keeping with norms for this season, Wake Forest was without a few key players who were listed on the depth chart. Junior kicker Nick Sciba, the NCAA record-holder for consecutive field goals made, was unavailable, as was starting right guard Loic Ngassam Nya.