Did 90 seconds change the course of Davidson’s basketball season?

Davidson guard Kellan Grady is averaging 17.6 points per game and has scored more than 20 points in his last two outings.

A 90-second stretch of Davidson’s victory Tuesday night over Saint Joseph’s could have been a turning point in the Wildcats’ season, coach Bob McKillop says.

“The emotional aspect of that game was so big,” McKillop says. “It was the kind of thing that builds confidence.”

Davidson, coming off an 80-66 triumph over the Hawks, resumes play at 2 p.m. Saturday in Philadelphia against Atlantic 10 foe La Salle. The game was hastily scheduled by the A-10 after Davidson’s originally scheduled contest Friday at Saint Louis was postponed due to COVID issues in the Billikens’ program.

The important part of the Wildcats’ victory, their coach says, came in the closing part of the game.

Davidson fell behind early, after Saint Joseph’s started with a blistering 3-point attack, but the Wildcats recovered and led by 11 points at halftime.

Then the Hawks chipped away at the margin and closed to within 61-58 with 7:33 remaining.

“That was the critical point,” McKillop says. “We remembered what happened here last year.

“And we also had the experience of what happened this year with Richmond and Dayton.”

Last year, Davidson blew a big lead against Saint Joseph’s and lost on a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded. This season, the Wildcats faltered late in the game and lost to Richmond and Dayton.

On Tuesday night, though, Davidson went on a 9-0 run in 90 seconds, fueled by Sam Mennenga (two free throws, two rebounds, a blocked shot and an assist) and Hyunjung Lee (a 3-pointer and two free throws). That put the Wildcats up 70-58, and they cruised from there.

McKillop says the team’s reaction Tuesday night could be pivotal.

“When they (Hawks) got it down to 3, and we battled back, I thought that was great,” he said. “The scenario was so similar to last year, but this time, we finished it out.”

Senior guard Kellan Grady, who had 21 points and seven rebounds in the victory, agreed that the Wildcats reacted very differently from a year ago.

“When they got it to 3, it (last year) crept into my mind,” Grady said. “I told myself, ‘OK, we’ve got to put the foot to the pedal.’ ”

And Grady concurs with his coach that Tuesday’s response could have a lasting impact this season.

“We’re 7-5 now, but four of the losses were decided in Round 10,” he said, referring to a term he gives the final few minutes of a game. “Coach always tells us how close we are.”

Grady said the difference is mental.

“Last year, I think we weren’t tough enough mentally to finish those games,” he said. “Now it’s imperative that we take care of games like this.”

Davidson (7-5, 3-2) and La Salle (5-7, 2-3) don’t have a recent history of close games. The Wildcats walloped the Explorers 74-49 last season at Davidson, and La Salle won 79-69 two years ago in Philadelphia.

La Salle is the poster child for balanced play. The Explorers don’t have a player averaging in double figures scoring this season, but they have eight players averaging between 6 and 9 points a game.

Grady is Davidson’s scoring leader, at 17.6 points a game. Also averaging in double figures are Lee (15.3) and Carter Collins (13.3).