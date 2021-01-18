Neither Duke or UNC are ranked in basketball’s Top 25. That hadn’t happened since 1982.

For the first time since December 1982, The Associated Press men’s basketball poll doesn’t include Duke or North Carolina.

The blue-blooded rivals, famously located eight miles a part with 11 NCAA tournament championships between them, are struggling simultaneously, with North Carolina having started this season 8-5 while Duke is 5-3.

The Blue Devils started the season ranked No. 9, rose as high as No. 6 and were ranked No. 19 in last week’s poll. But Duke dropped out of Monday’s poll after losing 74-67 at No. 20 Virginia Tech last Wednesday.

The Blue Devils appeared on 10 of 64 ballots from the nationwide media panel, securing 43 points. This is the first AP Top 25 poll without Duke since Feb. 8, 2016.

North Carolina started the season at No. 16 but hasn’t been ranked since it was at No. 17 in the Dec. 21 poll. The Tar Heels were not included on any of the 64 ballots this week.

Monday’s latest AP poll is the first since Dec. 27, 1982, that Duke and UNC are unranked at the same time.

The 1982-83 season was Mike Krzyzewski’s third at Duke and the team was never ranked. The Blue Devils went 11-17, a season so poor that many boosters were calling for Krzyzewski to be fired. Duke athletics director Tom Butters stuck with Krzyzewski, and he’s gone on to win five NCAA championships and become the sports all-time leader in coaching wins.

UNC started the 1982-83 season at the reigning NCAA champion with Michael Jordan and Sam Perkins in the lineup. The Tar Heels were No. 3 in the preseason poll but started the season 0-2 with losses to St. John’s and Missouri.

UNC remained in the next three polls, at either No. 15 or No. 17, before an 84-74 loss to Tulsa on Dec. 17, 1982, left the Tar Heels with a 3-3 record. UNC beat Texas-Rio Grande the following day, but fell out of the next poll on Dec. 21, 1982.

The Tar Heels remained out of the Dec. 28, 1982 poll but returned to the poll at No. 18 on Jan. 4, 1983. UNC won 18 games in a row after losing at Tulsa that season, climbing all the way to No. 1 in the poll by Feb. 1, 1983.

AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll for Jan. 18, 2021

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Iowa

5. Texas

6. Tennessee

7. Michigan

8. Houston

9. Kansas

10. Wisconsin

11. Creighton

12. Texas Tech

13. Virginia

14. West Virginia

15. Ohio State

16. Virginia Tech

17. Minnesota

18. Alabama

19. Missouri

20. Clemson

21. Oregon

22. Illinois

23. Connecticut

24. UCLA

25. Saint Louis