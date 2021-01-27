Davidson basketball team puts season on pause due to positive COVID-19 test

Davidson coach Bob McKillop watches his team play against the Charlotte in the second half of a college basketball game in Davidson, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

The Davidson men’s basketball program paused all team-related activities Wednesday for COVID-related reasons, school athletics officials said.

The pause was due to positive COVID-19 test results among Tier 1 personnel.

That means the Wildcats’ scheduled game Saturday at home against St. Bonaventure has been postponed. The Bonnies (8-1, 6-1) are in first place in the Atlantic-10 and a half game ahead of Davidson (10-5, 6-2).

Tier 1 personnel include players, coaches and any staff members whose jobs require close regular contact.

The Wildcats last played Sunday at UMass. The Minutemen paused basketball activities due to COVID-19 contact tracing Tuesday and had their Wednesday game vs. VCU postponed.

Davidson’s next scheduled game is a week from Saturday, Feb. 6, at Fordham.

49er women get new opponent: The Charlotte women’s team will play this weekend at Western Kentucky, instead of at Florida International, 49ers’ athletics officials said Wednesday. The change is due to COVID-related issues in the Florida International program.

The 49ers will play at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.





