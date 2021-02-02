Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks, live updates

Players, including Carolina’s Jaccob Slavin (74), right bottom, and from left, Sebastian Aho (20), Andrei Svechnikov (37), Ryan Dzingel (18) and Ryan Suzuki (61), run drills during the Carolina Hurricanes’ practice at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, July 22, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

The Carolina Hurricanes expected to be closer to full strength Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Defenseman Jaccob Slavin, and forwards Teuvo Teravainen, Jordan Martinook and Warren Foegele were set to rejoin the lineup for the road game at the United Center. All four have been on the NHL COVID-19 protocol list and in quarantine before being cleared to rejoin practice late last week. Forward Jesper Fast on Tuesday was removed from the protocol list.

“Timing, conditioning, all that stuff is obviously a big issue when you’ve been out this long,” Brind’Amour said Tuesday on a media call.

The Canes have won three straight since returning from a pause forced by the COVID issues, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning and then the Dallas Stars in a back-to-back set at PNC Arena. Not that there aren’t other problems: goalie Petr Mrazek is out with an apparent hand injury suffered early in Saturday’s game with the Stars.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Monday that Mrazek could be sidelined longer than first expected and could require surgery. Brind’Amour said Tuesday after the morning skate in Chicago that Mrazek was considering two different options but had no further update.

With the four players off the COVID list cleared to play games, the Canes were expected to return defenseman Jake Bean and forward Steven Lorentz to the taxi squad. Forwards Sheldon Rempal and Drew Shore have been reassigned to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

The Canes on Tuesday recalled Antoine Bibeau from the Wolves to be their taxi squad goaltender.

Slavin and Teravainen both were on a media call Tuesday and both called the quarantine stay in a hotel “boring.” Slavin said he read books on friendship and relationships, with a little PlayStation. Teravainen? No books, he said, but a lot of PlayStation.

“For the guys dropping back into it we just need to make sure the effort’s there,” Slavin said of playing again.

The lineup

While Brind’Amour could make some changes before game time, the Canes were expected to open with:

Sebastian Aho centering Brock McGinn and Teravainen, Vincent Trocheck centering Nino Niederreiter and Martin Necas, Jordan Staal at center with Andrei Svechnikov and Foegele, and Morgan Geekie centering Ryan Dzingel and Martinook.

The defensive pairs should be Slavin-Dougie Hamilton, Brady Skjei-Brett Pesce and Jake Gardiner-Haydn Fleury.

James Reimer will start in net with Alex Nedeljkovic as the backup goalie.