Hurricanes vs Blackhawks, live updates

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour talks with the team during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) AP

The Carolina Hurricanes have matched the best start in franchise history with a 6-1-0 record but are trying to maintain tunnel vision.

On Thursday, the Canes again play the Chicago Blackhawks. Their goal: win that game, then move on to the next. Keep it simple. Let history take care of itself.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Thursday morning that James Reimer would again be the starting goaltender. Reimer was in net for Carolina’s 4-3 shootout win Tuesday, stopping the Blackhawks’ Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome to seal it as Andrei Svechnikov scored for the Canes.

It was the eighth straight shootout win by the Canes, who have won nine of 11 since 2018-19.

The Canes were 6-1-0 in the first seven games last season, when their 12 points topped the previous franchise record of 10 points set in 1996-97 by the Hartford Whalers, who were 5-2-0.

NHL adds COVID safeguards

The NHL announced new COVID protocols and preventative measures Thursday that the league believes can help stop the transmission and spread of the coronavirus.

The league said shielding behind the benches would be removed to allow more air flow during games, and the glass behind the benches was gone Thursday night at the United Center in Chicago.

The NHL that virtual team meetings be held as much as possible. The league is asking that additional locker room space be provided for both home teams and visiting teams in arenas to increase social distancing, with player stalls six feet apart.

“It’ll be an adjustment tonight, and probably for the next little while, while we work out the kinks on all that,” Brind’Amour said on a Thursday media call. “But at the end of the day when the puck drops we’ve got to go play.”

The Canes have had six players on the NHL COVID-19 protocol list and had a nine-day COVID pause in the season. All now have returned to the team and forward Jesper Fast, the last to be removed from the list, is skating again and should play soon, Brind’Amour said Thursday.

“It’s hard to avoid everywhere,” Brind’Amour said of the virus. “We’re doing the best we can. We try to limit the contact as much as possible as everybody tells you to do, but it’s still hard to avoid.”

The starting lineup

The Canes’ line combinations were expected to have Sebastian Aho centering Svechnikov and Brock McGinn, Vincent Trocheck centering Nino Niederreiter and Martin Necas, Jordan Staal centering Warren Foegele and Teuvo Teravainen, and Steven Lorentz at center with Ryan Dzingel and Jordan Martinook.

The D pairs are expected to be Jaccob Slavin-Dougie Hamilton, Brady Skjei-Brett Pesce and Jake Gardiner-Haydn Fleury.

Of note: Staal has a four-game point streak, the longest for the Canes this season.