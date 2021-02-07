Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers smash KC Chiefs. Tom Brady wins his 7th Super Bowl title

The Associated Press

Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass from Tom Brady (12) during Super Bowl 55 on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. The duo set the record for most touchdown passes (13) between a quarterback and receiver in NFL postseason history, and they added to the record with another scoring connection in the second quarter. The Buccaneers won, 31-9.
TAMPA, Fla.

Tom Brady threw two of his three touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay defense frustrated Patrick Mahomes to lead the Buccaneers to an 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night for Brady’s record seventh Super Bowl title.

Brady connected twice in the first half with Gronkowski to give the pair an NFL record 14 playoff TD passes and then added another to Antonio Brown to stake the Bucs to a big halftime lead that the defense had no problem holding.

Mahomes was unable to get the Chiefs into the end zone for the first time in his career. He went 26 for 49 for 270 yards and two interceptions.

Brady won it all in his first season in Tampa Bay after winning six Super Bowls with New England. The Bucs got their second championship following the one in the 2002 season.

