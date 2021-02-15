Charlotte FC expected to add Polish defender Jan Sobociński as fourth player on roster

Charlotte FC Charlotte Football Club

Polish defender Jan Sobociński is expected to sign with Charlotte FC, according to a report by Polish soccer news outlet Meczyki.

Sobociński’s addition to the roster would make him the team’s fourth player and third international signing. The 21-year-old, left-footed defender plays for the Polish team ŁKS Łódź in Fortuna 1 Liga, a soccer division just below Poland’s top-tier, PKO Ekstraklasa.

Charlotte FC, the city’s MLS expansion club, is teasing the news of an upcoming player signing this week on its social media channels, and indicated that the player is Polish.

Sobociński made 27 appearances with Łódź in Ekstraklasa during the 2019-20 season, but the club was relegated to 1 Liga for the current season after spending one season in the higher division. Sobociński scored two goals that season and played a significant number of minutes, the fourth-most on the team.

Charlotte FC has been prioritizing its scouting of international players as the club closes in on Major League Soccer transfer windows closer to when the team joins the league for competition in 2022. Sobociński’s experience on Poland’s Youth National Team also makes him an attractive prospect for Charlotte FC. He appeared in international friendlies, championship qualification and World Cup matches for the U20 and U21 Polish national teams over the past three years.

Per Meczyki’s report, Sobociński would likely remain with his club and in his home country on loan before joining Charlotte in January ahead of competition, along with Spanish midfielder Sergio Ruiz and Australian attacking midfielder Riley McGree, as well as North Carolina native Brandt Bronico.

Charlotte FC scouts told The Observer the club plans to use all eight of its international roster spots, and possibly trade for more. This signing would fill one of those slots. The team will play at Bank of America Stadium.