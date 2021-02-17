Davidson basketball team returns from COVID pause and adds a new game Thursday

Davidson basketball coach Bob McKillop. AP

The “pause” has nearly ended with the Davidson men’s basketball team.

After being sidelined for 25 days by COVID-19 protocols, the Wildcats are scheduled to return to action Thursday night. They will host Southern Virginia, an NCAA Division 3 school, at 7 p.m. in Belk Gym on the Davidson campus.

The Wildcats (10-5) last played Jan. 24 at Massachusetts, winning their fourth game in a row. Two days later, according to Davidson coach Bob McKillop, a pair of players tested positive for COVID-19.

It will be the first game of the season for Southern Virginia, a member of the Capital Athletic Conference. Only three of seven teams in the conference have played this season.

Thursday’s game is aimed at prepping the Wildcats for their return to Atlantic 10 play. That will be Sunday when Davidson visits A-10 leader St. Bonaventure.





