It’s a short NHL season in the midst of a pandemic. How the Canes are making it fun.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Warren Foegele (13) celebrates his goal along the bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

Cam Ward was famous for writing “Have Fun” on all his sticks in his years as the franchise goalie for the Carolina Hurricanes.

It was a reminder that hockey is a sport, one to be enjoyed, even at the professional level with the pressure to win, to perform.

But in a pandemic? In a season where the NHL is cramming 56 games into a small scheduling window, pushing stamina -- and maybe by May, sanity -- to the limit? With so much isolation among the players?

If you’re an NHL player, you must find the fun wherever you can.

After the Canes topped the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Sunday, center Sebastian Aho said, “It was definitely intense and fun to play.”

And that was said soon after Aho was jostled about in a late-game skirmish of players and had, in his words, “A guy on my back.” Sounds like fun, eh?

Can there really be any fun this season or will it be a relentless 56-game grind leading into the playoffs?

“That’s a good question,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said after practice Monday. “I’ve struggled with that this year because there’s nothing you can really do to enjoy it. You can’t get together, which is what most guys enjoy and have fun doing things together. That’s not an option.

“I guess the best thing is to keep winning. That’s how you have fun. Enjoy the hard work you put in because you see it paying off.”

Carolina Hurricanes’ Martin Necas (88) celebrates his goal with tammates Brett Pesce (22) and Brady Skjei (76) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 4, 2021. AP Photo/Chris Seward) Chris Seward AP

The Canes, second in the Central Division, are 17-6-1, winning their last five. They’ve reached that point with versatile forward Teuvo Teravainen missing time because of COVID-19 issues and then a concussion. They’ve done it despite the thumb injury that sidelined goalie Petr Mrazek for 19 games.

“The focus this year has been totally on your job,” Brind’Amour said. “When we get here we keep it light and serious, and just enjoy being together on the ice. But it has been a challenge.”

Again, the players must find fun where they can. On their recent road trip to Florida, some used an off-day to play golf, a few going barefoot. Others went to the beach and as captain Jordan Staal later said, may have gotten a bit too much Vitamin D as the tan lines attested.

Before games, several Canes beat around a soccer ball in the hallway -- Brock McGinn, Jaccob Slavin, Andrei Svechnikov, Haydn Fleury and others. It’s a good way to loosen up, albeit in masks.

“When you have a game you have to be dialed in but I think you have to have fun in the locker room as well,” said forward Martin Necas, who on Monday was honored as the NHL’s third star of the week.

And on the rare day off?

“Just relax,” Necas said. “Maybe you don’t think about hockey that much.”

Razzing goalie Alex Nedeljkovic

After practice Monday at PNC Arena, some of the Canes stayed out for an informal player-vs-goalie competition. Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic faced two shots from each skater and was the “winner” if he stopped both.

Nedeljkovic did that to Fleury, who could smile about it later when asked what Nedeljkovic won.

“Ned doesn’t need anything,” Fleury joked. “He runs his mouth enough.”

Forward Jordan Martinook’s booming also is heard. a lot, especially before games when he razzes Svechnikov in the hallway outside the locker room, moments before the players take the ice.

Apparently, one constant source of amusement on the road is Martinook’s food options.

“He’s a big foodie and sometimes Uber Eats doesn’t have the restaurants he wants,” Fleury said. “He’s got his pre-scouted menu before we go to every city but sometimes it doesn’t line up right for him.”

Season is like ‘Groundhog Day’

With eight games against each divisional opponent and games being played seemingly every other day, it often can be, as Brind’Amour put it, “Groundhog Day.” It’s monotonous.

“Just prepare, play. Prepare, play,” he said. “When it’s in hotels, it’s tough.”

But then the puck is dropped. Playing at home Sunday at PNC Arena, the Canes worked hard but enjoyed themselves. Vincent Trocheck scored a power-play goal. Aho scored short-handed. Necas, always on the move, carried the puck down the middle in transition and found Nino Niederreiter for a score. The Canes won.

But not before that little scuffle at the end.

“Emotions are up,” said forward Warren Foegele, who also scored in Sunday’s victory. “It’s part of the reason why you love the game, playing with some emotion and fire.”

Sounds like fun.

