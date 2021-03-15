‘Ned’ to the rescue: What happens in the Hurricanes’ crease when Petr Mrazek returns?

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) celebrates beating the Detroit Red Wings 2-1after an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Alex Nedeljkovic is going to make things tough for the Carolina Hurricanes, isn’t he?

Nedeljkovic is winning games. The rookie goalie is lowering his goals-against average and raising his save percentage — and the Canes are winning in front of him.

Make it eight straight after their 2-1 road victory Sunday over the Detroit Red Wings as Carolina again motored into first place in the Central Division with a 20-6-1 record and 41 points.

Which all leads to the question: What will the Canes do when goalie Petr Mrazek is fully recovered from thumb surgery and ready to play again?

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour had something of a stock answer.

“I really haven’t thought about it. We hope to have those tough decisions when Petr gets back,” he said.

The guy they call “Ned” has allowed the Canes to thrive and win games while Mrazek continues rehabbing. Nedeljkovic was the winner Sunday against the Red Wings, just missing out on his second shutout of the season in a 2-1 victory, but earning his fourth straight win.

“It gives the whole group a lot of confidence when you know your goalie can bail you out of some crazy situations or things that don’t work out,” Brind’Amour said after the game. “He’s been good and I’m happy for him.”

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops a shot as Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne (73) watches for a rebound in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya AP

“Ned” — does anyone call him Alex outside his family? — has bailed out the Canes since Mrazek dislocated his thumb Jan. 30 against the Dallas Stars. He has improved his record to 6-2-1, with a 2.08 GAA and .929 save percentage, teaming up well with veteran James Reimer in a solid goalie rotation.

And remember, this was a goalie the Canes placed on NHL waivers Jan. 12 when they first wanted to move him to their taxi squad. One has to think a lot of general managers are kicking themselves for not claiming him.

Against the Red Wings, Nedeljkovic faced 25 shots and had some timely and high-quality saves. One of the biggest was early in the third period when he stopped the Wings’ Dylan Larkin on a quick backhander in the slot, a shot that could have tied the score. Moments later, a Canes rush ended with Nino Niederreiter scoring in transition for a 2-0 lead.

Nedeljkovic, 25, was asked after the game if he was as curious as many others about what the Hurricanes might do when Mrazek is ready to play again.

“It’s on my mind,” Nedeljkovic said. “But at the end of the day I have to worry about what I can control. That’s coming to the rink every day ready to work and making it a tough decision for them. At the same time, I want to do well, personally. I hold myself to a certain standard.”

Reimer and Mrazek are both set to become unrestricted free agents after this season. Nedeljkovic will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights.

Could the Canes look to trade a goalie? NHL teams are required to carry three goalies in this 56-game regular season and Carolina also has goalie Antoine Bibeau under contract.

“Whatever decision is made, when the time comes that’s the decision that has to be made and we’ll just go from there,” Nedeljkovic said.

‘Ned’ was second-round draft pick

Nedeljkovic was the 37th player drafted in 2014 when the Canes made him a second-round draft choice. The Parma, Ohio, native is generously listed at 6 feet tall and doesn’t fill up the net like a lot of bigger NHL goalies.

But he’s quick and athletic. He can handle the puck. He’s a tough competitor. He was the American Hockey League’s goaltender of the year in 2019, when the Charlotte Checkers, then the Canes’ AHL affiliate, won the Calder Cup championship.

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops a Detroit Red Wings center Vladislav Namestnikov (92) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya AP

“He has a lot of skill,” Canes defenseman Dougie Hamilton said after Sunday’s game. “Moves really well, plays the puck really well, which helps the team breaking out the puck. He’s got a lot of confidence. I think he’s probably feeling good about his game.”

When Nedeljkovic started his first game for the Canes this season, on Feb. 8 against Columbus, it was his first time in net since a March 11, 2020 game for the Checkers. His last start for the Canes was March 8, 2020, against Pittsburgh — Mrazek then returned from injury and Nedeljkovic went back to Charlotte.

There were no exhibition games before this season. It was pick up and go in the NHL and Nedeljkovic was the third goalie until Mrazek was hurt, getting all his work in practice.

Nedeljkovic has constantly worked to improve. He has consulted at times with Dr. Saul Miller, a sports psychologist who has worked with several pro athletes and is the author of “Hockey Tough: A Winning Mental Game.”

“Every year, I feel like I’m mentally stronger, mentally tougher,” Nedeljkovic said. “I can get over a bad night. I don’t turn one bad night into two, and two doesn’t become three. You have to come to the rink and it’s a new day, a fresh start.”

When Nedeljkovic was placed on waivers in January but not claimed, he said he was happy to stay with the Hurricanes organization, adding, “I know what I have here and they know what they have in me.”