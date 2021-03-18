Appalachian State vs. Norfolk State: How to stream, betting odds for NCAA tournament

Appalachian State’s Donovan Gregory averages 10.7 points per game and 6 rebounds per game this season. AP

Appalachian State is in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 21 years and is seeking its first-ever win in the postseason event.

The 16th-seeded Mountaineers (17-11) will play No. 16 seed Norfolk State (16-7) in the “First Four” play-in game Thursday night. Here is what you need to know about the game.

Appalachian State vs. Norfolk State: How to watch

▪ Time: 8:40 p.m. Thursday

▪ Channel: TruTV (Stream on NCAA March Madness Live)

▪ Location: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

App State-Norfolk State betting odds

App State opened as a 2-point favorite and the line has moved slightly to minus-3 as of Wednesday afternoon, with the over/under at 133.5.

“If you’re looking for a first four upset, Norfolk State could be it. Every measurable statistic says they should be the favorite, but oddsmakers disagree,” said Kyle Newman of Oddschecker.com. “App State seems to be a favorite on name brand only. Could they win this game? Absolutely given the unpredictability of two low-tier teams playing each other. That said, Norfolk should be the favorite here and they’re the underdog. This should be an easy bet.”

App State-Norfolk State NCAA tournament matchup

App State Key Players: Adrian Delph (13.2 ppg, 4.5 ppg), Justin Forrest (13.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg), Michael Almonacy (12.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg), Donovan Gregory (10.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg).

Norfolk State Key Players: Devante Carter (15.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg), Joe Bryant (11.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg)

App State notable: The Mountaineers lost six of their last seven games before the Sun Belt Tournament, where they caught fire and won four games in four days, sparked by tournament MVP Almonacy, who averaged 21.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and made 20 3-point shots during the run.

Norfolk State notable: The Spartans limit opponents to 40.4 percent shooting, 29th best in the nation. They force 15.1 turnovers per game, which ranks 38th. ... Norfolk beat N.C. Central and Morgan State to win the MEAC Tournament title and have won six straight games. The Spartans were aided in the MEAC tournament by conference favorite N.C. A&T having to drop out due to COVID-19 issues. ... Norfolk State, which averages 75.2 points per game, gets nearly 30 per game from its bench and has used 10 different starting lineups.

Quick Hits:

▪ This is the first meeting between the two schools.

▪ App State is in the tournament for the third time in school history and the first time in 21 years. App State has never won a tournament game.

▪ Norfolk State is in for the second time in school history and first time since 2012, when the No. 15-seeded Spartans shocked No. 2 seed Missouri 86-84.

▪ Eight Mountaineers are N.C. natives: Donovan Gregory (Charlotte/Carmel Christian); Andy Muse (Winston-Salem/Mount Tabor); Bryant Greene (Boone/Watauga); CJ Huntley (Huntersville/Davidson Day); Adrian Delph (Gastonia/Kings Mountain); RJ Wilson (Raleigh/Leesville Road); James Lewis (Mount Holly/Northside Christian); and Jamie Baker (Concord/Northwest Cabarrus)

Up Next: The winner faces No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga on Saturday