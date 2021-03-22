UNC 7-footer Walker Kessler enters transfer portal

Walker Kessler, a 7-foot-1 freshman center for North Carolina, announced through his twitter account that he will not be returning for his sophomore season. He’s entering the transfer portal.

The Newnan, Ga., native appeared in all 29 games for the Heels this season and averaged 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds. Kessler only averaged 8.7 minutes per game and never started, but in the last 11 games became a valuable part of the frontcourt rotation.

“After careful and calculated consideration, I will be entering the transfer portal,” Kessler wrote in his post. “I wish the entire Carolina family the best in the year’s ahead.”

Kessler has a streak of four straight games scoring in double figures that culminated with arguably his best game of the season. He had 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in a 78-70 home win over Florida State.

He nearly became just the third player in UNC history to record a triple double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks in their 101-59 ACC tournament win over Notre Dame.

The NCAA is expected to approve a one-time transfer waiver that will allow immediate eligibility for players.

Kessler’s exit could be the first of more for Carolina. Freshman forward Day’Ron Sharpe could be deciding between staying or declaring for the NBA draft.