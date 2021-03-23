How many fans can your favorite team host? Here are NC’s new COVID guidelines for sports

Young Charlotte Hornets fans were among the 500 allowed in to watch the team battle the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center in Charlotte on March 11. The Hornets will allow up to 5,000 fans to attend Friday’s game. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

More North Carolina sports fans are going to get the opportunity to see teams play in person this spring.

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper announced that the state was loosening attendance restrictions, beginning Friday at 5 p.m., for sports venues across the state. The order is scheduled to be in place through April 30.

The new order allows indoor and outdoor sports venues to increase capacity up to 50%. Social distancing of six feet is still required and guests must be in seats except to enter, exit, use amenities, visit the restroom and obtain food or drink.

That is a significant jump from what had previously been allowed under the governor’s orders from last month, which allowed bigger indoor arenas, such as Spectrum Center and PNC Arena — home to the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Hurricanes, respectively — to hold up to 15% capacity. That order was set to expire Friday.

Many outdoor sports venues, such as Charlotte Motor Speedway, had previously been allowed to hold up to 30% of capacity. Indoor venues that hold under 5,000, including high sports venues, had only been allowed 250 people.

Below is a breakdown of major college and professional sports teams in North Carolina and how many fans they can host at games under state guidelines. Note that individual teams decide whether to open at their maximum allowed capacity or limit attendance to what they’re comfortable with.

Spectrum Center, Charlotte

▪ Total capacity: 19,077

▪ Now allowed under state guidelines: 9,538

▪ Actual attendance increasing to: 5,000

After previously allowing almost 3,000 fans per game, the Hornets are increasing capacity from 15% to 25% (about 5,000 fans per game), beginning with the team’s next home game scheduled for Friday vs. the Miami Heat.

“The energy and passion provided by our Hornets fans has made a tremendous impact for our players and coaches, and we’re excited to safely increase Spectrum Center’s capacity to 25%,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield in a statement. “We’re extremely proud of the way in which our fans have overwhelmingly adopted our new health and safety protocols, and we’re grateful for our entire HSE staff that has made the health and safety of our guests the top priority.”

All of the team’s previously announced health and safety protocols, including wearing masks and social distancing, will remain in place with the increased capacity.

Sahlen’s Stadium, Cary

▪ Total capacity: 10,000

▪ Now allowed under state guidelines: 5,000

PNC Arena, Raleigh

▪ Total capacity: 18,680

▪ Now allowed under state guidelines: 9,340

Minor league baseball

Durham Bulls, Triple A

▪ Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham

▪ Total capacity: 10,000

▪ Now allowed under state guidelines: 5,000

Charlotte Knights, Triple A

▪ Truist Field, Charlotte

▪ Total capacity: 10,200

▪ Now allowed under state guidelines: 5,100

Carolina Mudcats, Single A

▪ Five County Stadium, Zebulon

▪ Total capacity: 6,500

▪ Now allowed under state guidelines: 3,250

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Single A

▪ Atrium Health Ballpark, Kannapolis

▪ Total capacity: 3,218 (seated)

▪ Now allowed under state guidelines: 1,609

NC State

NC State football (Spring game scheduled for April 10)

▪ Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

▪ Total capacity: 57,583

▪ Now allowed under state guidelines: 28,791

UNC

UNC football (Spring game scheduled for April 24)

▪ Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

▪ Total capacity: 50,500

▪ Now allowed under state guidelines: 25,250

Davidson

Davidson football

▪ Richardson Stadium, Davidson

▪ Total capacity: 6,000

▪ Now allowed under state guidelines: 3,000

▪ Total capacity: 100,000

▪ Now allowed under state guidelines: 50,000

Reporter Steve Wiseman contributed to this story.