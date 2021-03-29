Aaron Ekblad’s leg injury rings familiar to Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton

Carolina Hurricanes’ head athletic trainer Doug Bennett attends to Dougie Hamilton after Hamilton was injured in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. AP

If someone can relate to the gruesome leg injury Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has apparently suffered, it’s Dougie Hamilton of the Carolina Hurricanes.

A year ago, it was Hamilton who was hurt, falling to the ice in pain, grabbing his leg. He broke his left fibula against Columbus, and he needed surgery.

Ekblad injured his left leg Sunday against the Dallas Stars after a hit from defenseman Esa Lindell. Ekblad fell awkwardly along the boards, his body contorting in a way that seemed to strain his left leg. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher, and Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said after the game that Ekblad could be out “an extensive time.”

Such an injury is tough for a player to mentally process, to accept. Hamilton had been selected to represent the Hurricanes in the 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend, seemingly on his way to the most productive season of his career and thought to be a Norris Trophy contender as the NHL’s top defenseman.

“He’s arguably our No. 1 guy on everything,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said at the time.

Then, just like that, Hamilton was out, injured Jan. 16, 2020 in a road game against Columbus. The next day he was in surgery, his recovery time said to be indefinite but believed to be four to six months.

“It’s obviously really hard,” Hamilton said Monday on a media call. “It’s tough to go through, especially having a good season. (Ekblad) was having a great season, so I’m definitely disappointed for him, for sure.

“I think for me, I learned a lot going through it. Stuff about life and having a good attitude and all that stuff. Realizing how lucky we are and that life is good.”

That’s easier to say in retrospect than in real time after the injury, of course. The Canes were in playoff position last season and playing well., and it was difficult for Hamilton to wheel about PNC Arena, his left leg propped up, and watch his team play, than stand in the corner of the locker room after games in a suit.

Ekblad, one of the NHL’s best, has 11 goals and was tied for the league lead among defensemen through Sunday’s games. He was playing 25 minutes a game, and is an alternate captain for the Panthers.

After Sunday’s games, the Panthers (22-9-4) were third in the Central Division with 48 points, one point behind the Canes (23-7-3) and two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning (24-8-2). Florida has an 11-point advantage on Nashville and Chicago, both with 37 points, and is in solid position to be one of the division’s four playoff teams with 21 games remaining in the regular season.

The NHL’s suspension of the 2019-20 season during the pandemic worked in Hamilton’s favor. When the 2020 Return to Play postseason was held in August, Hamilton was able to compete in the playoffs against the Boston Bruins, albeit not at full speed. The Canes, who also saw defenseman Brett Pesce suffer a season-ending injury, had traded for defensemen Brady Skjei and Sami Vatanen, adding depth.

The Panthers have time to work a deal before the April 12 trade deadline, but Ekblad might not have the ability to return for any postseason depending on the severity of the injury.

Each player must take their own approach to injuries. Some will sulk and prolong their rehab. Some will be determined to get back as quickly as possible and willing to work as hard as possible.

Hamilton was not at his best in the Boston playoff series, but has gotten stronger as this season has moved on and will take a 14-point point streak into Tuesday’s road game against the Blackhawks. The injury is behind him.

“Just have to have a good attitude and take whatever challenge is in front of you,” Hamilton said Monday. “It sucks but it’s part of life, I guess.”

Of note

Vincent Trocheck practiced with the Canes on Monday at Wake Competition Center, centering a line with Andrei Svechnikov and Jesper Fast while working on the second power-play unit. Trocheck has missed the past eight games with an upper-body injury.

Brind’Amour said after practice that they were waiting on medical tests results before deciding if Trocheck can jump back into the lineup. ...

Forward Martin Necas was named the NHL’s second star of the week for the week ending March 28. Necas had four goals and three assists in three games last week.

Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks

When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: United Center, Chicago.

TV: FSCR