How much did Roy Williams mean to his former players? We asked them after he retired

For former players who played under Roy Williams at North Carolina, the news of his retirement Thursday morning was what you’d expect it to be.

Shock.

Though he was 70, Williams hadn’t said he was retiring any time soon. In fact, Williams said he only made the decision recently when he said he realized he wasn’t the right person for the job anymore.

So when Brandon Robinson, who played at UNC from 2016 to 2020, got a group email Thursday morning from his former coach, Robinson initially thought it was an April Fool’s joke. After all, it was April 1.

“A guy like Coach Williams, you always feel like he’d never retire,” Robinson told The Observer in a phone interview. “He’d always say to us, ‘I’m never going to stop coaching. I’m coaching till the wheels fall off.’ And I always used to joke around with people who ask, ‘When do you think Coach Williams would retire?’ I was like, ‘Never. The game is going to have to take him out.’ ”

Former UNC star Luke Maye said the same in a text before heading to basketball practice.

“At first, obviously, I was shocked and surprised and sad to hear the news because I know how much he loves Carolina and the game,” Maye said. “But once you think bigger picture, and think about all the things he has done, you realize how incredible his career was as a coach and how many lives he impacted.”

Williams had been the head coach at UNC since the 2003-04 season. He made five Final Four Appearances and won three national championships in his 18 seasons. His first championship came in 2005, second in 2009, and his most recent in 2017.

Before that, he had led Kansas to four Final Fours. Before that, he was an assistant at UNC from 1978 to 1988 under Dean Smith. He coached players like Michael Jordan, Kenny Smith and James Worthy.

But his teams struggled in their two most recent seasons, which is why he said he didn’t think he was the right person for the job. He said he made too many mistakes.

His former players disagree with that.

“Yes, coach wants to win, but he also wants to create better young men, and I think he did a great job of that while I was there,” Robinson said. “It was so many things that I learned from him and how to be a better person.”

How Williams impacted them

Buzz Peterson, who played at UNC from 1981 to 1985 and is now an assistant general manager for the Charlotte Hornets, said Williams used to drive a blue mustang, and every player knew it was Williams’ car. He said the players called it “The Blue Goose.”

“When we saw that car in the (athletic department) parking lot, we knew we’d better get to class, and be there on time,” Peterson said. “Because the Blue Goose was out.”

Marvin Williams, who played at UNC during the 2004-05 season, said what he appreciated most about Williams wasn’t the championship they won that year.

It was how he showed he cared for his players, he said.

Marvin Williams said he had a lot of growing to do when he got to UNC, and Roy Williams helped prepare him for the NBA, where he played 15 seasons before retiring in 2020.

“He made us travel in sports coats and slacks so the NBA dress code wasn’t new to me,” Williams said. “Being on time. When coach said practice was at 3, at 2:55 you’re late. So I never had an issue with being late in the NBA. I was punctual for everything.

“It was learning how to work hard every day and continuing to compete. Learning how to work. That’s what coach taught me not only in my profession but in my life. That’s something I hold onto now every day.”

Jack Wooten, who first played for UNC’s JV team before being promoted to its roster as a walk-on during the 2008-09 season, said part of the reason he got into coaching was because of Roy Williams. Wooten was most recently an assistant coach at Elon for nine years.

“He literally changed the course of what my life was going to look like,” Wooten said in a phone interview. “Outside of having our daughter and marrying my wife, that’s the greatest thing that has happened to me.”

He said he still stays connected with Williams.

Other players expressed similar sentiments on social media.

Current UNC forward Armando Bacot tweeted, “Love you coach.” Former UNC guard Cole Anthony tweeted, “Wow,” with a broken heart emoji.

Former UNC forward Theo Pinson tweeted, “One hell of a career and even better person! Thank you for everything coach truly a honor playing for you!”

Former UNC guard Kenny Williams tweeted, “Can’t thank this man enough for what he did for me! Allowed me to live out my dream!! A legend.”

