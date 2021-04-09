Celebrate the career of UNC coach Roy Williams with our limited-edition book

Pediment Publishing

Celebrate the life story of North Carolina’s most honored basketball coaching dynasty.

Now available for pre-order is a hardcover, 144-page limited edition collector’s book about the life and career of legendary UNC coach Roy Williams, produced by The News & Observer, The Charlotte Observer and The Herald-Sun.

Williams retired April 1 after 18 seasons as the head coach in Chapel Hill.

This book will feature compelling stories and rare photos of Williams, covering his 33 years as a head coach at UNC and Kansas, his time learning from Dean Smith as an assistant for the Tar Heels and his roots growing up in Black Mountain, N.C., near Asheville.

From his early coaching victories to a career-capping 903 wins and three national championships, you’ll get an intimate look at the life and the career of Williams on and off the court.

This collector’s item is available for a limited time for $29.99 and can be ordered through Pediment Publishing by following this link.