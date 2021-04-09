NC State basketball signs a rival guard from the ACC via the NCAA transfer portal

Virginia guard Casey Morsell (13) makes a move along the baseline around the defense of Ohio guard Lunden McDay (15) during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. AP

N.C. State dug into the transfer portal one more time for its latest roster addition.

Former Virginia guard Casey Morsell announced he would be finishing out his college career with the Wolfpack. Morsell posted a picture in an N.C. State uniform on his Twitter account.

The 6-3 guard will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Morsell, originally from Fort Washington, MD, played in 23 games for the Cavaliers in 2020-21, starting three. He played in 49 games in two seasons for UVA, averaging 4.4 points per game.

Morsell will add some guard depth to Kevin Keatts’ rotation. By the end of last season, Keatts was down three guards. Devin Daniels and Thomas Allen went down with season-ending injuries and Braxton Beverly missed the final game with a concussion.

Beverly transferred to Eastern Kentucky. Daniels has yet to announce if he will return for an extra season. If Daniels returns he wouldn’t count against the scholarship limit thanks to the NCAA’s rule of letting seniors get an extra year back.

Keatts would have a backcourt rotation that includes Allen, Cam Hayes, Shakeel Moore, Dereon Seabron, Morsell and incoming freshmen Breon Pass and Terquavion Smith. Keatts has typically played a three-guard lineup most of his tenure at N.C. State.

Morsell was named the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year and USA Today Player of the Year for Washington, D.C. coming out of St. John’s College High School.

Last year was the first offseason that Keatts didn’t add any transfers to his roster at N.C. State. He’s added two this spring with Morsell and forward Greg Gantt.