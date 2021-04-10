New UNC coach Hubert Davis brings in a player from transfer portal for Tar Heels

North Carolina’s Jeremiah Francis (13) and Justin Pierce (32) work to secure a defensive rebound from Virginia’s Justin McKoy (4) in the second half on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Former Panther Creek High School standout Justin McKoy became North Carolina men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis’ first recruit when he announced on his Twitter account he will transfer to play for the Tar Heels next season.

McKoy, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, played his first two seasons at Virginia. He averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers last season while appearing in 19 games and starting four.

GDTBATH It was meant to be‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GgXtsyiSF9 — Justin McKoy (@justintmckoy) April 10, 2021

The announcement comes as college basketball coaches around the nation are having to alter their recruiting habits because the transfer portal has swelled to more than 1,200 players. Many coaches would rather land a veteran player with a known skill set than to strictly sign a class of high school players.

Carolina initially recruited McKoy out of high school where he averaged 24 points and 10 rebounds his senior year. He finished his prep career as Panther Creek’s all-time leading scorer. So it was easy for Davis to pick back up with a recruiting pitch once McKoy entered his name into the transfer portal.

McKoy should help solidify the Heels on the wing, where Leaky Black was their only player who wasn’t undersized at small forward last season.