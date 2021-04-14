Charlotte FC matches will be on 3 local TV stations. Here’s how you can watch in 2022.

Bank of America Stadium will be home to Charlotte FC. The Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Football Club announced Wednesday its local television partners for its inaugural season in Major League Soccer in 2022. Cox Media Group stations WSOC-TV (ABC Charlotte), WAXN (TV64) and Telemundo Charlotte will broadcast all regional Charlotte FC regular-season matches to television households within the Charlotte area.

WSOC-TV and TV64 will be the team’s English language television partners while Telemundo Charlotte will be the team’s local Spanish-speaking television partner. President of Charlotte FC Nick Kelly said that the partnership ensures that all regionally-televised matches, including home and away games, will reach Charlotte FC’s local fan base. The team is set to play home matches at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown.

“Charlotte FC is committed to making our games accessible to our fans and broadcasting across WSOC-TV, TV64 and Telemundo Charlotte allows us to reach everyone in the greater Charlotte area in English and Spanish while providing the high-quality viewing experience that our fans expect,” Kelly said in a statement.

The team said that details of the broadcast schedule on the three stations will be released with the 2022 MLS schedule and that Charlotte-based Raycom Sports, which formerly syndicated ACC telecasts, will handle local game production and syndication for the Charlotte FC television network throughout the Carolinas. More information about the affiliate network broadcasting games across the Carolinas will be shared at a later date, the team said.

“We are so proud and excited to bring Charlotte FC’s inaugural season into homes across the Charlotte area,” said Cox Media Group Charlotte vice president Cedric Thomas.

“Broadcasting the games over the air in both English and Spanish means that everyone can get in on action and enjoy the region’s newest professional sports franchise,” Thomas said.