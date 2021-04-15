Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Nashville Predators

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jake Bean (24) and Nashville Predators’ Nick Cousins (21) compete for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

(The Hurricanes host the Predators on Thursday at PNC Arena at 7 p.m. Check back for game updates)

It’s posted on a wall at the Hurricanes’ practice facility at Wake Competition Center and it’s hard to miss: “Our standard is the standard.”

Under Rod Brind’Amour as head coach, it has been a very high standard. It has been one usually met in games, competitively, as Brind’Amour often has cited a good team effort even after a loss.

That standard was not met in the Canes’ last game, an awful 3-1 loss Monday against the Detroit Red Wings at PNC Arena. The Canes were 14-2-4 at home before that game but played like they were 2-14-4, in a game in which Brind’Amour said only goalie James Reimer played well. It also came after a 5-4 shootout loss to Detroit.

The Canes (27-10-4) will look to rectify things Thursday as they host the Nashville Predators in the first of two games -- get back to their standard of play.

“We definitely got away from it the last two games,” forward Jordan Martinook said Thursday after the morning skate. “It’s no secret what makes us successful. We need to get back to it and it starts with work ethic from everybody and obviously the skill takes over from there.

“We definitely need to get back to way we were playing. We’re coming down the stretch here and we want to be playing good going into the playoffs, not going the other way. So we definitely need to turn it around here.”

The Predators (24-19-1) have won their last two games, ripping Tampa Bay 7-2 on Tuesday, and 13 of the last 15 as they hold the fourth playoff position in the Central Division. Goalie Juuse Saros, who will start Thursday and has won hsi last five, is 12-2-0 with a 1.38 goals-against average and .955 save percentage in his last 15 appearances.

The lineup

Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa will make his Canes debut and will be paired Jake Bean, who described the new addition Thursday as “the nicest guy in the world.”

Brind’Amour isn’t counting on Hakanpaa being nice on the ice. He wants the 6-5 D-man using his long reach to his advantage and be positionally sound, but he also expects Hakanpaa to body-up on people and be tough in the defensive zone.

“It’s easy to work with him right away,” Bean said. “There’s been no hitches so far. Obviously we haven’t played a game yet.”

Goalie Petr Mrazek will be the Canes’ starter, making his eighth appearance of the season and his fourth since returning from his thumb injury.

Forwards Brock McGinn (upper-body injury) and Teuvo Teravainen (concussion) continue to be sidleined. Brind’Amour said the hope was that McGinn might return this month.