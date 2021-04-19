Seven Carolinas teams make NCAA men’s soccer tournament field

In the 9th minute #21 Dean Rutherford scored his first goal of the season off a Daniel Bruce assist. Niners lead Georgia State 1-0. Charlotte 49ers vs Georgia State NCAA Mens Soccer round 1, Thursday November 15th, 2018

The 2020 NCAA men’s soccer tournament will be played, in 2021, in North Carolina, and seven Carolinas teams will chase the trophy.

COVID-19 pushed the 2020 season to spring and on Monday, the NCAA announced pairings for the national championship tournament.

Last week, the NCAA Division I oversight committee approved a proposal to have all 36 men’s teams to play the entire tournament in North Carolina. Both will conclude with national championship games May 17 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

Only 36 men’s teams made the 2021 field, down from the usual 48. Eight teams will play in the first round April 29.

Here are the pairings for Carolinas teams:

▪ The top overall seed is Clemson (13-3-2), the two-time national champions, who are in the tournament for the 33rd time. Clemson will play the winner of Jacksonville and American, which play in the first round.

▪ High Point (12-1) will play No. 8 Georgetown in a second round game.

▪ Wake Forest (11-2-2) is a No. 5 seed and will play Coastal Carolina (9-4-2), which won a bid last fall.

▪ North Carolina, which missed the 2019 field, earned an at-large berth. The Tar Heels (7-4-3), two-time national champions (2001, 2011) will play Charlotte’s 49ers (6-3-1), in the tournament for the ninth time in 10 seasons.

▪ Southern Conference champion UNC Greensboro (9-2-2) has a first round game with Denver (6-2-2).

Games will played at Campbell, East Carolina, UNC-Wilmington, UNC-Greensboro and Wake Forest. Off-campus sites for tournament matches include Bryan Park in Greensboro, J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex in Wilson, the Matthews SportsPlex and WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

Maximum allowable capacity for fans at games is 25 percent.

▪ The 48-team women’s field was also scheduled to be announced Monday. The women’s tournament will also be played in North Carolina, with a championship May 17 at WakeMed Soccer Park.