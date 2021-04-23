Butler High’s Davion Nelson hoping to use playoffs to make a name for himself

Davion Nelson is taking the N.C. 4A playoffs personal.

The Butler running back followed up a three-touchdown outing in the first round by running for 239 yards and a pair of scores in the Bulldogs’ 35-0 win against Providence on Friday in the state quarterfinals.

The 6-foot, 210-pound senior was the hammer Butler used to pound on Providence’s defense early and often. Of Nelson’s 25 carries, nine were for 10 yards or more.

“I feel a lot of people don’t recognize my game,” he said. “That’s why I go so hard. I want people to know my name. I missed my 10th-grade year (with a torn ACL), so my 11th-grade year, my 12th-grade year, I’ve got to go crazy to get my name out there.”

Butler coach Brian Hales is totally fine with Nelson’s approach to running the ball, which accounted for all but 48 of the Bulldogs’ rushing total.

“Whatever it is, I like it,” Hales said. “He runs so dang hard. He’s a handful. We’ve had some great running backs here at Butler, and he’s certainly holding up his end of the tradition, for sure.”

Nelson set the tone early, gashing Providence for 193 yards in the first half alone. If he hadn’t come up a yard short on a fourth-and-goal run from the Providence 7 late in the second quarter, the Bulldogs would’ve had a three-score bulge.

“I’m a strong runner and they were playing so passive I just took it to them every play,” Nelson said. “They like to use a lot of stunts up front, so we used that against them, go different directions and the same direction because it also messes them up.”

Butler’s defense delivered the knockout blow on Donovan Woods’ 23-yard interception return for a touchdown 26 seconds into the third quarter and taking the air out of Providence (7-2).

“We needed that,” Hales said. “I was a little frustrated at halftime, but we got the pick-six and we got some breathing room because one play and it’s 14-7 and they’ve got momentum and confidence and all that. I thought that was a huge deal for us.”

Nelson went back to work, gaining 46 yards in the third quarter on four carries before exiting. It was more than enough as the offensive line continued its dominance, providing Butler quarterback Parish Metzger time to connect on all five pass attempts after the break for 88 yards and a score.

“I think I’ve got the best O-line,” Nelson said. “They understand the game, and they work together. One thing about this game is you’ve got to be big on communication, and they opened up the gaps and everything. I’m just thankful for them.”

Hales is thankful for Nelson’s attitude.

“He finishes runs,” Hales said. “He’s a hammer, not a nail, when he has the ball. You remember Walter Payton and never die easy? That’s him. If he’s going down, he’s taking people with him. It’s so contagious throughout the offense and the whole team.”

Three who mattered

Davion Nelson, RB, Butler: The senior rushed for 287 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 25 carries.

Blake Moore, LB, Butler: He was very active as a pass rusher and tallied a couple of tackles for loss.

Parish Metzger, QB, Butler: With Nelson as a running threat, Metzger generally had time to hit 10-of-16 passes for 143 yards and a score.

Butler 14 0 14 7 — 35

Providence 0 0 0 0 — 0

B: Davion Nelson 19-yard run (Elijah Swett kick)

B: Nelson 17-yard run (Swett kick)

B: Donovan Woods 23-yard interception return (Swett kick)

B: Jake Snapp 13-yard pass from Parish Metzger (Swett kick)

B: Isiah Trent 2-yard run (Swett kick)