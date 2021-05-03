Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal (11) checks Chicago Blackhawks’ Kirby Dach into the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP

(The Hurricanes and Blackhawks play the first of three games Monday at 7 p.m. Check here for game updates.)

The balancing act continues for the Hurricanes, who want to win the Central Division but want to go into the playoffs with a full complement of healthy players.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said forward Jesper Fast, who has missed the past five games with a lower-body injury, might return Monday against the Chicago Blackhawks at PNC Arena.

But goalie Petr Mrazek (lower-body injury) will be sidelined for a seventh straight game and still remains a concern. So do forwards Brock McGinn (upper-body) and Jordan Martinook (lower-body). McGinn has been out the last 14 games and Martinook five.

“I think we’ve got to get (Mrazek) going here at some point to know if he’s even in the mix,” Brind’Amour said Monday morning. “We’ve got to get him some games.”

The Canes (34-10-7) and Blackhawks (22-23-6) will play three times in four days to finish out their Central season series. Carolina, with 75 points, goes into the game with a two-point lead over Tampa Bay and Florida in the division, with one game-in-hand on the Lightning and two on the Panthers. The Canes also led the NHL in points.

“There’s a lot on the line,” center Vincent Trocheck said. “We’re trying to win every game going down the stretch. Nobody wants to create bad habits going into the playoffs.”

The lineup: Ned in net

Brind’Amour said goalie Alex Nedeljkovic would make his 22nd start of the season on Monday. The rookie, the winner Saturday against Columbus, has a 14-4-3 record with a 1.89 goals-against average and .934 save percentage.

If Nedeljkovic plays more than 30 minutes in Monday’s game, it will mark his 27th game with 30 or more minutes -- he played 29:57 in his first NHL game.. The 27th game qualifies him as a restricted free agent after the season.

Nedeljkovic could have qualified as a Group 6 unrestricted agree agent. He is 25, has played three years of professional hockey and has an expiring contract this season.