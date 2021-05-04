Opening Day for Charlotte Knights. How to get tickets, mask policy and what’s changed

Charlotte Knights mascot Homer the Dragon anticipates bumping fists with a fan as they enter Truist Field in Charlotte on April 6 ahead of the UNC-South Carolina game. The Knights will play Tuesday for the first time since 2019. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Nobody could have guessed when Seby Zavala struck out on a foul tip on the night of Aug. 28, 2019, that it would be the last pitch in a professional baseball game in Charlotte for more than 17 months.

But after an absence of 645 days, Triple-A ball returns to Charlotte’s uptown on Tuesday night — weather permitting.

After a season-long shutdown due to COVID-19, the Charlotte Knights and the rest of minor league baseball will resume play. They’ll do so under strict health guidelines, with reduced fan capacity in many cities, and under an entirely redesigned organization for minor league ball.

Oh, yes … and in a newly named ballpark.

A lot has changed since the Knights’ last home game.

Charlotte will host the Gwinnett Stripers, with a 7:04 p.m. first pitch at Truist Field.

A few things haven’t changed. The Knights are still the top farm team of the Chicago White Sox, and Gastonia native Wes Helms, who was named the team’s manager in early 2020, is still at the helm — although Tuesday’s game will be his first on the field as skipper.

“The appearance will be different,” Knights’ Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski says. “But it will still be baseball. We’ve been waiting a long time for this.

“At times, I wondered if or when this day would come.”

Here is a primer for those of you planning to take in a ball game in uptown, or anyone else who enjoys following the team:

How do I get into a Charlotte Knights game?

Getting a ticket for a Knights’ game has always been challenging, as Charlotte led the minor leagues in attendance several times in the past decade. But it will be even tougher this year.

Rajkowski says the team will operate at about 33% capacity, which means no more than 3,500 fans in a stadium that can hold 10,500.

“We can operate at 50% capacity, but in our venue, you can’t social-distance properly at 50%,” he says.

Rajkowski says there will be a limited number of tickets available this month. He says the Knights will re-examine the policy if attendance limits in North Carolina are changed. State officials have said they’ll look at attendance limits again after June 1.

Tickets will not be sold at the gate. You’ll have to buy them online or call the box office at 704-274-8282.

Mask, or no mask?

You’ll need to wear a mask when you enter Truist Field or walk around the stadium.

Yes, the Knights are aware that North Carolina no longer requires people to wear masks outdoors.

“But we are under Major League Baseball guidelines,” Rajkowski says. “Those guidelines require fans to wear masks.” Once you’re seated, the masks can come off.”

By the way, the Knights are selling tickets in “pods” of two to six seats. Blocks of seats will be kept empty, to ensure social distancing.

If you want a hot dog …

Don’t expect to pay cash for food at Truist Field. It will be a cashless operation at the ballpark for food and souvenirs. You’ll use your bank or credit card to make purchases.

Extra sanitary precautions are being taken in the concession areas, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

You won’t get a game program when you enter the stadium, either. Instead, you’ll use your smartphone to scan a QR code (displayed at a number of locations), and the program will load on your phone.

What that Knights’ roster?

Manager Wes Helms says the 2021 Knights will feature strong starting pitching and plenty of power. “Fans will enjoy watching this team,” he says.

Among players assigned to the Knights are top White Sox pitching prospects Jimmy Lambert, who will start Tuesday night, and Jonathan Stiever; and first baseman-outfielder Jake Burger, Chicago’s first-round draft pick in 2017. He has missed the past three seasons with injuries.

Unlike past years, when the Knights carried a 25-player roster, the 2021 team will have 33 players. Only 30 can be activated for any game. The larger roster is designed to deal with possible COVID issues.

Players received their second COVID-19 shots during the past week.

What else has changed?

Oh, nothing except the entire minor league structure.

Gone are all the various leagues, like the Knights’ former International League. Now the minors are divided into only Triple-A, Double-A, High Single-A, and Low Single-A divisions.

Triple-A has the 20-team Triple-A East and the 12-team Triple-A West.

The Knights will play in the Southeast Division, which includes familiar faces Gwinnett (Atlanta Braves’ top farm team), Durham (Tampa Bay), and Norfolk (Baltimore). Also in the Southeast are newcomers Jacksonville (Miami), Memphis (St. Louis) and Nashville (Milwaukee).

Another change: The length of the season. Minor league baseball is starting a month later than usual. Instead of wrapping it up on Labor Day, the Knights’ season will last until at least Sept. 19 this year.





