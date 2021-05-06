Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks

Carolina Hurricanes’ Warren Foegele (13) controls the puck in front of Chicago Blackhawks’ Ian Mitchell (51) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

With three games left in the regular season, the Hurricanes still have things to try and achieve: primarily, win the Central Division and the league’s Presidents’ Trophy.

And, try to get a few injured guys back and playing.

The Canes (36-10-7) go into Thursday’s game against Chicago, the eighth and and last of the season against the Blackhawks, with 79 points. They have a four-point lead in the Central on Tampa Bay and Florida, which can’t win the division, and lead Vegas and the NHL by three points.

“We know what kind of position we’re in and we all know what we could potentially achieve,” forward Nino Niederreiter said Thursday morning. “I think that’s something special. At the end of the day we’ve got to make sure we keep our foot on the gas and keep it going all the way.”

The Canes have beat the Blackhawks 5-2 and 6-3 in a back-to-back this week, rallying from a 2-0 first-period deficit on Tuesday. Niederreiter and Andrei Svechnikov both scored twice in Tuesday’s game.

Forward Jordan Martinook participated in Thursday’s morning skate at PNC Arena. Martinook has not played since April 22 against Florida, missing seven games, and will not play Thursday, Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

Injured forwards Brock McGinn and Cedric Paquette continue to be sidelined.

“I’d like to have all those guys in the lineup,” Brind’Amour said. “Unfortunately, it is what it is right now and they’re not able to play. Martinook, we’d love to see him get in here maybe the next game or certainly the last one. They’re nursing some things and hopefully we’ll get them in.”

The Canes finish up the regular season with two games at Nashville.

The lineup

Goalie Petr Mrazek will be the starter Thursday, playing a second consecutive game against the Blackhawks. Mrazek allowed three goals on 30 shots Tuesday in his first start since returning from a lower-body injury.

No other lineup changes were planned.